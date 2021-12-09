Camaquã Hospital now offers hemodialysis for clinical patients

NefroQuality, Service in Nephrology and Renal Replacement Therapy, managed by the nephrologist Dr. Jose Lascano Contreras, has been providing assistance to nephrological patients (with renal pathologies and need for renal replacement support – Hemodialysis) at the HNSA since August 2021.

As of this Wednesday (08), Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida will have two hemodialysis machines from the Fresenius brand, model 4008S V10, along with two new portable reverse osmoses from the Ipabras brand, originating from a partnership between the hospital and the NefroQuality company. This will allow the hospital to offer hemodialysis treatment to clinical patients.

The equipment allows for hemodialysis and conventional isolated ultrafiltration, lasting up to 4 hours and performed in stable patients with the need to remove a small amount of fluid; as well as hemodialysis and prolonged isolated ultrafiltration of 6, 8 and 12 hours of duration and performed in unstable patients or in need of removal of large amounts of fluid.

Until now, patients undergoing treatment had to travel to access this type of care, which from now on will no longer be necessary.

It is noteworthy that the service is only for clinical patients of the Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida. Other patients in the region who undergo treatment should continue with care in the usual places.

“Keeping the patient inside the hospital’s facilities is essential for his safety. We are guaranteeing a comprehensive treatment in relation to all the problems that may occur with the patient”, commented Dr. José Lascano.