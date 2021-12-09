Camels disqualified from beauty contest in Saudi Arabia for using botox | World

More than 40 camels were disqualified from a beauty contest, in Saudi Arabia, for using Botox and other artificial touches, informed this Wednesday (8) the country’s authorities.

The popular King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which began earlier this month, invites the creators of the most beautiful camels to compete for around US$66 million (approximately R$370 million).

It was not the first time: Camels are disqualified from beauty contest in Saudi Arabia for using botox

Botox injections, face lifts and other cosmetic changes to make camels more attractive are strictly prohibited.

The judges decide the winner based on the shape of the heads, necks, humps, clothing and posture of the camels.

More control against fraud

The judges at the festival, which takes place in the middle of the desert, are increasing controls and punishments against fraud and animal abuse, the official government news agency reported.

This year, authorities found that dozens of breeders used hormones to stimulate the muscles and injected camels with Botox, among other procedures.

“We want to prevent all procedures that alter the beauty of animals,” the organization said in a report. “We intend to impose severe penalties on those who fail to comply.”

The camel beauty contest is part of a major celebration in the country, which also features camel races, fairs and other festivities.

The festivities seek to preserve the camel’s role in the kingdom’s Bedouin tradition and heritage, while the oil-rich country carries out mega modernization projects.