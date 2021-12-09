Camels ‘doped’ with Botox are barred from beauty contest in Saudi Arabia – International

DUBAI – Authorities of the Saudi Arabia carried out the largest operation to repress camels “doped” with botox in the country’s history, informed the Saudi Press Agency this Wednesday, 8. More than 40 animals that would participate in the King Abdulaziz’s Camel Festival they were disqualified from the dispute for substance use and other artificial touches.

The popular annual contest, which began earlier this month, invites the creators of the most beautiful camels in the world to compete for nearly US$66 million (approximately R$366 million) in cash prizes.

The judges decide the winner based on the shape of the camels’ heads, necks, humps, clothing and postures. However, botox injections, face lifts and other cosmetic changes to make animals more attractive are strictly prohibited.

The judges at the month-long festival in the desert northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, are stepping up their crackdown on artificially beautified camels, the official news agency said, using “specialized and advanced” technology to detect tampering.

This year, authorities found that dozens of breeders “touched up” camels’ lips and noses, used hormones to stimulate larger muscles, injected botox into the heads and lips, inflated animal body parts with rubber bands, and used padding to relax their faces. .

“The club wants to prevent all acts of adulteration and deception in the embellishment of camels,” the SPA report said, adding that organizers would “impose severe penalties on handlers.”

The camel beauty contest is at the heart of the grand carnival, which also features camel races, sales and other festivities that typically feature thousands of dromedaries.

The extravagant festival seeks to preserve the camel’s role in the kingdom’s Bedouin tradition and heritage, even as the oil-rich country forges ahead with mega modernization projects.

Camel farming is a multi-million dollar industry and similar events take place across the region./ AP