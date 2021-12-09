Can specific foods or diets increase your testosterone levels? – International

Many men, especially as they get older, become concerned about their blood levels. testosterone, the male sex hormone that builds muscle, sex drive, and stamina. But individual foods are unlikely to impact testosterone levels – although the excessive alcohol consumption Can have. If you are overweight, changing your diet to lose weight can help, as excess pounds are a common cause of low testosterone. But in terms of specific foods or diets, any increase you get may not have a noticeable impact on the libido, energy or muscle mass.

“If someone weren’t overweight, I wouldn’t put them on a specific testosterone-boosting diet based on the data we now have,” said Alexander Pastuszak, assistant professor of urology and surgery at the University of Utah at Salt Lake City, who he co-authored a review of alternatives to testosterone therapy.

In men, normal testosterone levels range from 300 to 1,000 nanograms per deciliter of blood. Ups and downs within this normal range will likely have no impact on the sexual desire or in the vitality. Only when levels consistently drop below 300 points – as confirmed in two blood tests by an accredited laboratory – do symptoms like low libido, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, discouragement or loss of muscle mass may appear, a medical condition known as hypogonadism.

Starting around age 40, testosterone levels in men begin to decline by about 1% a year. But the decline can vary widely, with some older men maintaining levels similar to healthy young men. The trajectory of testosterone decline is steepest among men who gain a lot of weight, said Dr. Shalender Bhasin, professor of medicine at Harvard and director of Men’s Health Research Program: Aging and Metabolism, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Studies of food or diet and testosterone levels have generally been small and the results far from conclusive. A recent British analysis that gathered data from 206 volunteers, for example, found that men on high-fat diets had testosterone levels about 60 points higher, on average, than men on low-fat diets. Men on a vegetarian diet tended to have the lowest levels of testosterone, about 150 points lower on average than those on a high-fat, meat-based diet. Still, Joseph Whittaker, principal investigator and nutritionist at the University of Worcester in Great Britain, said he would not recommend that a man increase the fats in his diet unless he had symptoms and low testosterone levels and was already restricting his fats.

Another study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research tested two styles of diet in 25 healthy men aged between 18 and 30 years. The calories consumed were the same, but one group consumed a high-fat, very low-carb, ketogenic-style diet consisting of 75% of the calories from fat, 5% from carbohydrates, and 20% from protein. Men in the other group consumed a more traditional, low-fat, Western diet containing 25% of calories from fat, 55% from carbohydrates and 20% from protein. After 10 weeks of consuming the high-fat diet, testosterone increased 118 points on average, while after the low-fat diet, levels decreased by about 36 points.

Likewise, a study of 3,000 men found that those who reported consuming a low-fat diet had slightly lower testosterone levels — about 30 points lower — than men consuming a high-fat diet. But none of them had low testosterone.

“The moral is that healthy men of normal weight without significant comorbidities are unlikely to benefit from restrictive diets,” said Dr. Richard Fantus, an author of the study and a urologist at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Illinois.

Diet-related studies are complicated because changing one component of the diet, such as fat intake, changes many other things, such as the amount of carbohydrates, proteins, and micronutrients consumed. It’s not clear which component of the diet might have triggered the hormonal changes, Bhasin said. In addition, testosterone levels can also be influenced by how much a person sleeps, or whether they are experiencing jet lag, or whether they are consuming most of their calories at night or in small meals throughout the day.

Dr. Faysal Yafi, head of the Men’s Health and Reconstructive Urology division at the University of California, Irvine, says his patients who choose to follow specific diets tend to exercise more and drink less alcohol, which can increase levels of alcohol. testosterone. He suspects that any link between diet and testosterone could be the result of an overall healthier lifestyle.

O alcohol abuse in the long term it reduces testosterone by damaging the cells in the testes, which produce testosterone, and in the liver, which alters testosterone metabolism. But an occasional binge doesn’t seem to have much of an impact — it reduces testosterone for just about 30 minutes, according to one study, and then levels return to normal.

obese men with low levels of testosterone can increase levels by cutting calories and losing weight – studies suggest that type of diet doesn’t matter. At the opposite extreme, Bhasin said he is seeing an increasing number of men in his clinic who have problems with body dysmorphia and suffer from low libido and fatigue. Strict calorie restriction, strenuous exercise and chronic stress can cause testosterone levels to plummet and are likely to blame, he said.

The conclusion is that for healthy men If you follow a reasonably healthy lifestyle, changing specific foods or diet composition is unlikely to make much of a difference in your testosterone level. As Fantus of NorthShore University said, “I don’t think there’s a way to trick the system into getting really big increases by changing the diet.” /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

