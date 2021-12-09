Candidate Viagra for Alzheimer’s Prevention and Treatment, Study Says

A new research released last Monday (6) by “Nature Aging” suggests that Viagra may become one of the main drugs to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s. The result comes from the analysis of millions of data on the use of sildenafil, a substance present in the drug. Another recent study also brought positive results in fighting the disease.

The study was conducted in the United States, in Ohio, by the Cleveland Clinic. Sildenafil is not only used to treat erectile dysfunction., but also to treat pulmonary hypertension.





01 Dec



22 Nov

According to study leader and researcher at the Cleveland Clinic Institute of Genomic Medicine, Feixiong Cheng, the substance is associated with a 69% decrease in Alzheimer’s incidence after 6 years of treatment compared to people who were not using the drug.

Another group, treated with losartan, used for high blood pressure, had a 55% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s, compared to the group that received sildenafil. When compared with other groups that used substances such as metformin and diltiazem, the results indicated a decrease of 63% and 65%, respectively.

The researchers cross-referenced data on drugs approved by the FDA, the US regulatory agency, into a computer model looking for possible candidates for Alzheimer’s treatment based on information from more than 7 million patients.

However, even with positive results, scientists urge caution, as more clinical studies are needed to prove whether sildenafil is really effective in treating Alzheimer’s.