Carlos Brazil announces the resignation of Corinthians’ youth category manager

This Thursday afternoon, Carlos Brazil said goodbye to his position as manager of the Corinthians youth categories. The manager returns to Vasco to take charge of professional football.

“Thank you, Corinthians! Today I say goodbye to Corinthians Base, grateful for these intense months of hard work and partnering with fans, athletes and professionals. I am heading for a new professional challenge and I hope that #FilhosDoTerrão will continue to do well and bear fruit for Timon!” wrote Carlos in a post published in twitter – see below.

The professional’s departure was already speculated last Sunday, through information released by the GloboEsporte.com and confirmed by my helm. Brazil arrived at Parque São Jorge in June this year. Before that, he worked precisely with Vasco, where he stayed between 2018 and 2021.

Upon his arrival at the East Zone team, Brazil had defined the main objective of revealing players for the main team. In addition, another goal was to be among the best teams, both in the country and in the state.

In another publication, the manager announced his return to Vasco. “A call from Vasco is a call-up. I’m very happy to be able to return to the Club (sic!) for which I have immense affection,” said the professional who arrives to reinforce the structure of the football department of the Rio team.

Check out Carlos Brazil’s publications

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

See more at: Corinthians Base and Corinthians Board of Directors.