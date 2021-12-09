Cartola FC 2021: Hulk and Róger Guedes are out of round #38; see probable, suspended and injured | cartola FC

It is with sadness in our hearts that we see: the last round of the 2021 season for Cartola FC has arrived. Mito or broke this year? Don’t be discouraged as a lot will still be settled in round #38. All ten games will be simultaneous, at 9.30 pm, and, of course, will count points for Cartola FC. It is important to stay tuned for information, such as who is suspended, injured and who should go to the game. All this you find here. the endMarket closes this Thursday (09), at 9 pm (GMT). Climb your team.
The great embezzlement of the round is the ace of the championship: Hulk, from Atlético-MG, received the third yellow card against Bragantino and is out. Another darling of cardmakers doesn’t play either: Róger Guedes was punished against Grêmio and only returns to Cartola in 2022.
Hulk is suspended for round 38 — Photo: Fernando Moreno/Agif
Subscribe to Cartola’s YouTube channel and activate the notifications bell to follow all our weekly schedule.
+ Find out who are the most up for round #38
+ Cat Master has data panel: see details!
Check out the suspended, injured and probable round #38:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: Lucas Kal and Marlon
Injured: Berrío, Eduardo
Likely team: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and João Paulo; Juninho, Juninho Valoura and Alê; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Zárate
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: Fernando Cannes
Injured: Lucas Halter, Matheus Babi and Renato Kayzer
Probable team: Bento, Luan Patrick, Lucas Fasson and João Vialle; Khellven, Juninho, Jader, and Márcio Azevedo; Jaderson, Vinicius Mingotti and Pedrinho
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: Igor Cariús
Injured: Dudu, João Paulo and Zé Roberto
Likely team: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Éder, Oliveira and Arthur Henrique; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas and Rickson; Janderson and Brian Montenegro.
ATHLETIC-MG
Suspended: Hulk
Injured: nobody
Likely team: Rafael; Guga, Micael, Nathan Silva and Dodô; Tchê Tchê, Alan Franco, Hyoran and Dylan; Eduardo Sasha and Savarino
BAHIA
Suspended: Rossi
Injured: Jonas
Probable team: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Mugni and Rodriguinho; Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto.
BRAGANTINE
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Léo Realpe, Lucas Evangelista and Raul
Likely team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Emi Martínez and Praxedes (Helinho); Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo
CEARÁ
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Buiu, Erick and Gabriel Dias
Probable team: João Ricardo; Igor, Messiah, Gabriel Lacerda, Kelvyn; Sobral, Fabinho, Vina, Lima, Mendoza, Cléber.
CHAPECOENSE
Suspended: Geuvânio, Moisés Ribeiro and Renê Júnior
Injured: Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Tiepo and Vagner
Probable team: João Paulo; Ryan, Laércio, Jordan, Ignacio and Busanello; Mancha, Ronei and Marquinho; Rodrigo and Perotti
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: Roger Guedes
Injured: nobody
Likely team: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Gabriel; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira (Du Queiroz or Gustavo Mosquito); Job
Róger Guedes won the third yellow card against Grêmio — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF
CUIABA
Suspended: nobody
Injured: nobody
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê and Rafael Gava (Auremir); Clayson, Max and Elton.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: Matheuzinho, Pedro and Rodinei
Injured: Willian Arão, Filipe Luís
Probable team: Hugo, Wesley, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Renê; Piris, João Gomes and Lázaro; Matheus França, Thiaguinho and Vitor Gabriel
FLUMINASE
Suspended: Fred, Manoel, Wellington and Yago Felipe
Injured: Goose, Hudson, John Kennedy and Nino
Probable team: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli and Cazares; Luiz Henrique, Jhon Arias and Bobadilla
STRENGTH
Suspended: Ronald
Injured: nobody
Likely team: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Ederson, Felipe, Matheus Vargas, Lucas Crispim; David and Robson.
GUILD
Suspended: Kannemann and Pedro Geromel
Injured: nobody
Likely team: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Ruan, Rodrigues and Diogo Barbosa (Cortez); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa (Jhonata Robert), Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza
Taison doesn’t play the last round of the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: Taison
Injured: Daniel, Rodrigo Moledo, Vinicius Mello
Likely team: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Johnny (Mauricio), Edenilson, Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto
YOUTH
Suspended: William Matheus
Injured: Elton
Likely team: Douglas; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and Guilherme Santos; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley; Sorriso and Capixaba (Roberson).
PALM TREES
Suspended: nobody
Injured: Henri
Probable team: Vinicius Silvestre; Garcia, Michel, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Naves, Fabinho and Matheus Fernandes; Vitor Hugo, Giovani and Gabriel Silva
SAINTS
Suspended: Marcos Leonardo and Raniel
Injured: John and Kevin Malthus
Probable team: João Paulo; Robson, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Leo Baptistão
SÃO PAULO
Suspended: Arboleda, Liziero and Luciano
Injured: Galeano and William
Probable team: Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Léo and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel, Igor Gomes and Marquinhos; Rigoni and Calleri.
SPORT
Suspended: José Welison and Marcão Silva
Injured: João Igor, Neilton and Thiago Lopes
Probable team: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander (Chico); Ronaldo, Pedro Victor (Betinho), Hernanes, Gustavo, Everton Felipe; Mikael