Cartola FC 2021: Hulk and Róger Guedes are out of round #38; see probable, suspended and injured | cartola FC

It is with sadness in our hearts that we see: the last round of the 2021 season for Cartola FC has arrived. Mito or broke this year? Don’t be discouraged as a lot will still be settled in round #38. All ten games will be simultaneous, at 9.30 pm, and, of course, will count points for Cartola FC. It is important to stay tuned for information, such as who is suspended, injured and who should go to the game. All this you find here. the endMarket closes this Thursday (09), at 9 pm (GMT). Climb your team.