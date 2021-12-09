Cell phones approved in Brazil must have FM radio, determines Anatel

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) determined that all devices approved in Brazil must have the FM radio function activated, as long as the cell phone has the capacity to receive the signal. The rule has been in effect since November 29, and applies to all devices of the type that pass certification by the agency.

The FM radio feature is quite common in most models sold in the country, especially in those that are part of more accessible categories. However, some companies withdraw the corresponding application on more expensive phones — with this, the consumption of such content is restricted to third-party applications, which require an internet connection.

radio is information

Mobile radio consumption reaches 25% of consumers (Image: MakeUseOf)

The main objective of the decision is to guarantee access to information even in the most remote regions of the country — after all, radio is still one of the means of communication with the greatest reach available, and it reaches places that do not have a mobile internet connection.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Thus, radio remains with high ratings compared to other forms of content consumption. According to the latest Inside Radio report published by Kantar IBOPE Media, 80% of the inhabitants of 13 metropolitan areas surveyed listen to the radio, an increase of two percentage points compared to 2020.

However, a large part of the surveyed public uses radio devices (80%), while only 25% consumes such content through cell phones — even so, this figure represents an increase of two percentage points compared to last year. With the new regulation, it is possible that this index will increase considerably.

In addition, the social isolation caused by the covid-19 pandemic has caused an increase in radio consumption at home. According to a survey by the same institute published in 2020, 78% of people listen to the radio in their homes, an increase of eight percentage points from the previous year — on the other hand, the consumption of radio in cars has fallen from 23 to 18% in the same period. time course.

Source: Anatel, Kantar IBOPE Media