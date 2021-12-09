Central Bank prepares Brazilian cryptocurrency launch

Driven by the success of Pix, the Central Bank (BC) is preparing the launch of “Real Digital”, the virtual version of the Brazilian currency.

According to InfoMoney, BC has just launched a laboratory to assess the use and operation capacity of projects with the new digital currency. The idea is for Real Digital to be pegged to the same value as the traditional Brazilian currency.

Also, there will be important differences between the new currency and other cryptocurrencies. The first is that Real Digital will be considered as a currency, and not as a risky asset, as happens with Bitcoin, for example. The Brazilian digital currency will also be regulated by a financial institution — the Central Bank, in this case — something that does not happen with other cryptoactives.

“It’s almost as if we were building yet another financial system to work coupled with what we have today”, highlights the coordinator of the work on the digital real at BC, Fabio Araujo.

With the launch of the Central Bank’s Digital Currency, Brazil follows the trend of other countries that are developing digital currencies, such as China, Sweden, Korea and Japan. In the Bahamas, a digital currency is already in full operation, the sand dollar. of sand).

Unlike Pix, which had a more agile development, Real Digital should take a while to reach the end consumer. BC still needs to create a financial environment, as well as implement data security and privacy systems. Even so, the expectation is that Real Digital will be available by the end of next year.

The National Federation of Central Bank Servants Associations (Fenasbac) will open a public notice in January to select business models that can be used with Real Digital.

potential applications

For now, there are still no definitions on how the technology will be used, but it is likely that it will use the blockchain, a network that is already used in cryptocurrencies.

Among the guidelines already defined, virtual currency can only be used in electronic transactions and will be stored in digital wallets. The objective is to create new payment solutions and make existing ones cheaper, bringing benefits mainly to consumers without access to bank accounts.

Among the possibilities of the new currency are the payment of orders upon delivery, purchases through devices (via the Internet of Things), in addition to the “tokenization” of investments.