Centrão maneuvers against the second instance PEC, and the rapporteur withdraws his opinion

BRASÍLIA — The rapporteur of the Second Instance PEC, Deputy Fábio Trad (PSD-MS), withdrew his opinion from the special commission formed to analyze the issue after the Centrão, which is against the proposal, replaced a large part of the collegiate members in the last few 24 hours. It is the third time this month that the reading of the text has been postponed. Trad asked that another date be set for discussion of the proposal.

— Seeing a scenario that no longer exists, because who I’ve worked with I don’t see any of them present anymore because of this sudden change of almost 17 members, I withdraw my report and request that I defer to another opportunity so that my report doesn’t go to the slaughterhouse,” said Trad.

The rapporteur justified that he accepts to debate with those who are aware of the topic, but not with those “chosen to reject” the proposal. He stated that the withdrawal of the report is a tribute to the “maturity of the Legislature”.

In addition to the 17 new members, there were also moves by two other deputies who changed from incumbent to alternate, totaling 19 changes. The committee has 34 members and substitutes.

Deputies in favor of the project believe that the proposal had a majority to be approved. At the opening of the meeting, the author of the project, deputy Alex Manente (Cidadania-SP) defended the appointment of a meeting with the new members to discuss the report. The proposal defines that the res judicata — time when, according to the Constitution, the criminally convicted person is found guilty and begins to serve sentence — happens after the second instance.

The PEC rapporteur defined a time frame. The proposal would take effect from its enactment. For the arrest to occur after the conviction in second instance, the project ends with the extraordinary and special appeals to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The report also expands this change also to the Superior Labor Court (TST) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

With the withdrawal of the report, the chairman of the commission, Aliel Machado (PSB-PR), said that the debate would not be reopened, that for procedural reasons, when the rapporteur withdraws the text, “the object is lost”.

— I’m going to look for the president of the House (Arthur Lira) and the General Secretary of the Board, I will also meet with Congressman Fábio Trad and Alex Manente so that together we can find an alternative and move the work forward – said Machado, at closing of the meeting.

Last week, Machado argued that the reading of the report had been postponed at the request of Lira, who wanted more time to seek an agreement with party leaders.

The Centrão, which is against the proposal, changed several congressmen who were part of the commission in the last 24 hours. Deputy Pastor Gil (PL-MA) was replaced by Júnior Mano (PL-CE); João Campos (Republicanos-GO) and Lafayette de Andrada (Republicanos-MG) gave place to Gilberto Abramo (Republicanos-MG) and Milton Vieira (Republicanos-SP) as incumbents; for alternates, Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) and Vinicius Carvalho (Republicanos-SP) were appointed. The PP indicated Cacá Leão (PP-BA) and Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) as holders.

Other changes were also registered, deputy Rodrigo Coelho (PODE-SC) became an alternate, Gilberto Nascimento (PSC-SP) was no longer a member, and deputies Aluisio Mendes (PSC-MA) and Bosco Costa (PL-SE) became holders.

Other parties also against the PEC made changes in the collegiate. The PT nominated Paulo Teixeira, who was acting as a substitute in the starting line-up; the DEM took Arthur Oliveira Maia (BA) and Pedro Lupion (PR) and placed Fernando Coelho Filho (PE) and Arthur Oliveira Maia (BA); Daniel Trzeciak (PSDB-RS) and Mariana Carvalho (PSDB-RO) left to make room for deputy Paulo Abi-ackel (PSDB-MG) and Daniel Trzeciak (PSDB-RS) as alternate.

The PSB replaced Mauro Nazif (PSB-RO) for Milton Coelho (PSB-PE) as the committee’s alternate. Solidarity nominated Ottaci Nascimento (RR) for the title. PDT now has Mário Heringer (PDT-MG) as a substitute.

Maneuver

Committee members classified the maneuver as “a coup” and sympathized with the rapporteur. Parliamentarians also demanded changes in the Chamber’s regulations so that there are no more last-minute changes in the composition of the collegiate bodies.

— The Chamber’s regiment needs to be modernized. We can’t live with that kind of chicanery in the regiment. We cannot accept. It is a slap in the face of Brazilian society – said Deputy Sanderson (PSL-RS).

— I don’t agree, I think it’s really absurd, it’s a mockery (…) we are in an environment of convenience, in search of protagonism and to have prominence, you have to be sycophantic or make certain compositions even in exchange for budget amendments,” stated the Deputy Paulo Ramos (PDT-RJ).

Deputy Gilson Marques (Novo-SC) highlighted that, at the CCJ, an agreement was made to incorporate suggestions from former STF president Cezar Peluso, which would be more viable for the approval of the project. He criticized the changes to “derail” the changes being proposed.

PT member Paulo Teixeira, who was a substitute and became the holder, said at the session that the PEC “is not convenient”. He defended the latest decision of the Supreme, claiming that legal certainty is needed.

— In the Federal Constitution, transit and judgment takes place after a decision in the Federal Supreme Court. Therefore, I want to say that this matter should not be voted on. The Parliament should follow this decision (of the STF) – stated Teixeira,

New to the collegiate, deputy Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) said he asked the party to participate in the commission. He recalled that Lula benefited from the STF decision that vetoed his arrest after being sentenced in the second instance. The former president was serving a sentence in Curitiba (PR) for the case of the Guarujá (SP) triplex.

“I never voted for the PT, but I went up on the platform and declared ‘this arrest is illegal’,” Pinato said, declaring that he was against the PEC.

— By voting the second instance PEC, the appeals in the higher courts will not end, they will be precautionary measures after precautionary measures.

The PEC was presented in 2019, shortly after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided that the sentence is only served after the final decision, modifying for the third time in a decade the jurisprudence on the subject. The proposal was approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) in 2019, and since then it has been stalled.

Moro criticizes Bolsonaro

After a meeting with businessmen in the renewable energy sector this Wednesday, the pre-candidate for the Presidency of Podemos, Sergio Moro, criticized the Planalto’s articulation and said that Bolsonaro never made any effort to maintain the execution of the sentence after the second instance. According to the former minister, there was an expectation of approval of the PEC, but that was frustrated after what he called a “government maneuver”.

— It was a movement of the parties at the base of the government, including the president’s own party, the PL, of Valdemar Costa Neto. It’s too bad, as this is a fundamental issue to reduce impunity in the fight against major corruption and crimes in general – said Moro, adding that Bolsonaro never bothered with the agenda.

Analysis of the second instance in the STF:

2009 – In the habeas corpus judgment of a person convicted of attempted murder, the Supreme Court (STF) ruled, by seven votes to four, that a defendant could only be arrested after exhausting all available judicial remedies – the so-called “transition in res judicata”. Since the promulgation of the 1988 Constitution, the Court had not addressed the issue, which refers to Article 5 of the Charter, which deals with the presumption of innocence. That judgment counted on the votes of four justices who were still in the Court in the most recent analysis of the second instance arrest, in 2019: Gilmar Mendes, Ricardo Lewandowski, Marco Aurélio Mello and Celso de Mello. Only Gilmar changed position in this period.

2016 – In the trial of another habeas corpus, this time of a defendant accused of robbery, the Supreme Court – with half of its composition modified – changed its understanding and began to allow imprisonment after conviction in the second instance, even though there was still the possibility of appealing Top cuts. The score was again 7-4, this time in anticipation of the execution of the penalty. In addition to Marco Aurélio, Celso de Mello and Lewandowski, Minister Rosa Weber voted for the need for a final decision. Gilmar, who voted for imprisonment in second instance, justified his new position citing legal systems in European countries, which have fewer appeals.

2019 – In November of that year, the STF concluded the votes of two ADCs (Declaratory Action of Constitutionality) on the article of the Penal Code that provides for arrests only in flagrante delicto or with a final decision. By six votes to five, the Court again rejected the arrest in second instance. Gilmar explained the new vote citing that the 2016 decision had opened up a “possibility” of bringing the sentence forward, which had been confused with “mandatory”. Minister Dias Toffoli, who had voted for the second instance arrest in 2016, also changed his position and justified that the new action established a broader thesis.