CEO of TIM Brasil assumes a new position at the company and says that it is not necessary to change the chip to access 5G

The CEO of TIM Brazil, Pietro Labriola, was appointed as the company’s new general director in Italy and guaranteed that nothing changes in the operator’s operation here. The executive also spoke about the 5G network and the reinforcement of the partnership with Rock in Rio. Pietro Labriola will accumulate the two positions and said that he will maintain permanent contact with the Brazilian team, even if it is at a distance. He was appointed general director of TIM headquarters at the end of November, following the resignation of CEO Luigi Gubitosi.





“Do you want to know what changes at TIM Brasil now that I also have the general management? The answer is very simple: nothing. TIM Brasil will continue on the same trajectory as it is today”, declared Labriola during an online event for the Brazilian press. The change of command took place in the middle of the offer by the American investment manager KKR for 100% of the Italian operator. However, the French group Vivendi, the largest shareholder with almost 24% stake, would not be willing to give up its share.

TIM and the 5G

Asked about the 5G network in Brazil, Pietro Labriola highlighted that customers they won’t need to change the chip to access the new connection generation. To do this, you just need a cell phone that supports the technology. He didn’t reveal more details about. TIM also predicts that 5G technology will be available in all Brazilian capitals, even before the Federal Government deadline of June 2022, according to the new director-general of the company.





On Tuesday (7), the authorization contracts of the operators that won the 5G Auction were signed. Thus, the time of use of the tracks starts to be valid from the publication in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), on this Wednesday (8). THE market expectation is that download speeds will increase 50 to 100 times with 5G. Until 2023, the company expects become the best telephony operator in Brazil, mainly in relation to consumer perception.

