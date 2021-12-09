CEO who fired 900 people via Zoom in 3 minutes apologizes

The CEO of US mortgage firm Better.com, Vishal Garg, publicly apologized after the repercussions of laying off 900 workers last week in a three-minute video call. The executive says he made a mistake in performing the task.

At the time, Garg said, “If you’re on this call, you’re part of the unlucky group that got fired. Your employment here will be terminated immediately.” He also said that the human resources department would send an email detailing the benefits and compensation of those fired.

Garg was heavily criticized on social media. Some people called him rude and pointed out the bad timing for the layoffs, just before the holiday season. In addition, three high-ranking communications executives reportedly left the company after the mass layoffs, according to the Insider website.

In an apology posted on the Better.com website, Garg says he regretted his approach.

I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week. I have failed to show the proper amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who have been affected and for their contributions to Better. I have the decision to make the layoffs, but when I communicated it, the execution was wrong. In doing so, I shamed them. I realize that the way I communicated this news made the difficult situation even worse. I sincerely apologize and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader you expect me to be.

Garg’s message was addressed to the company’s current workers, but he would not have written direct apologies to the fired professionals.

According to CBS, Christian Chapman, a former Better coach and one of 900 employees laid off last week, said the layoff came as a shock. He was promoted in June and received a raise in October. The company had also just received US$750 million [R$ 4,2 bilhões] in funding days before the layoff.

Former employee fired by Vishal Garg compared the moment to “kicking in the gut” (Image: Reproduction/Anna Shvets/Pexels)

“First, is this really happening? And why is it so cold and insensitive? It seems to lack empathy. Is this kind of capitalism at its worst? We had just had $750 million in net financing,” said Chapman, who compared the firing to a “kick in the gut”.

Who is Vishal Garg?

Born in India, Vishal Garg is 43 years old and moved to New York with his family when he was seven. He graduated in International Business at NYU Stern School of Business, New York, in 1998.

According to Garg’s LinkedIn profile, he dropped out of an analyst training program at Morgan Stanley when he was 21 to start MyRichUncle, a student loan company that went public in 2005 and was later acquired by US bank Merrill Lynch.

Last year, Garg was also in the news for his bad behavior. According to Forbes, he reportedly sent an e-mail to officials saying, “You guys are SO SLOW. You’re a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS… SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT NOW. YOU ARE SHABLING ME,” he wrote .

The Daily Beast website reported in August that one of the executives closest to the CEO received perks like millions of dollars in stock options, something disproportionate to other employees. The colleague later took administrative leave for bullying.

Better.com, which works with mortgage credit, received in April this year a contribution of US$ 500 million (R$ 2.8 billion) from the Japanese giant Softbank. In late November, he received $750 million from blank check company Aurora Acquisition and SoftBank after a change to the terms of the deal. As a result, it received half of the US$ 1.5 billion (R$ 8.4 billion) foreseen in advance.

Source: CBS, Insider, BBC