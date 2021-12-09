Champions League early elimination could cost Barcelona R$188.2 million | Champions League

Barcelona’s elimination from the Champions League group stage goes beyond shame in the sporting sphere, and could cost €30 million (BRL 188.2 million) to the already fragile Catalan club’s coffers. According to the daily “Mundo Deportivo”, the club’s financial planning, like every year, predicted that the team would reach the quarter finals. In other words: with the precocious drop, the budget will no longer have revenues already considered “right” by the direction.

Elimination from the group stage will see Barça drop €9.6m for a place in the round of 16 and €10.6m for a spot in the next round. In addition to the amounts paid by Uefa as awards at each stage, the club will also no longer receive revenues corresponding to sponsors and television quotas.

Xavi sees the start of a new era for Barcelona and laments elimination: “This is our reality”

1 of 1 Barcelona were defeated by Bayern Munich and eliminated — Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters Barcelona were defeated by Bayern Munich and eliminated — Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters

The only way to make up for the big loss would be a successful campaign for Barcelona in the Europa League. The team would need, at least, to reach the final of the competition, in which it will enter the stage of the 16th of the final. Adding up the prizes from each round, €10.9 million would be raised if the club were a finalist. In the event of becoming champion, the amount would rise to €14.9 million.

Barcelona was in third place in group E of the Champions League, losing their place in the round of 16 in the last round, after being defeated by Bayern Munich. The last time the Catalan team fell out of the Champions League group stage was in the 200/2001 season.

The difference in prizes (values ​​in euros):

Round of 16: 9.6 million

Quarter finals: 10.6 million

Semifinals: 12.5 million

Runner-up: 15.5 million

Champion: 20 million