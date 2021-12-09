Champions: see qualifiers and draw details for the round of 16 | Champions League

THE Champions League 2021/22 has 15 of the 16 teams in the round of 16 confirmed. The draw that defines the clashes will take place next Monday, in Nyon, Switzerland, at the Uefa headquarters, at 8:00 am (GMT). O ge tracks the event in real time.

The last classified leaves the confrontation between Atalanta and Villarreal, which would be on Wednesday, but it was postponed to this farm after heavy snowfall in Bergamo.

Check out the teams that follow in Champions:

Ajax

Bayern Munchen

youth

Lille

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Real Madrid

Atalanta or Villarreal

Madrid’s athletic

Benfica

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Salzburg

sporting

See goals and moves from the last round of the group stage:

The top finishers in the group stage stay in Pot 1 and play the second game at home, and the runners-up go to Pot 2. There are only two restrictions on the draw:

Teams from the same country do not face each other in the round of 16

Teams that were in the same group do not face each other in the round of 16

It’s good to remember: the away goal is no longer valid as a tiebreaker. If there is a tie in the aggregate score of the two matches, the decision goes to overtime and penalties.

Champions artillery so far:

The first round matches will be held on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February, and the return matches take place on the 8th, 9, 15th and 16th of March. UEFA will draw the draw for the quarter-final matches and the path to the decision on March 18th.

The 2021/22 Champions League decision will be on May 28 at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia.