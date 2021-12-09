CHEAP IPHONE | iPhone 11 to 13 receive discount with Magalu coupon

All the latest iPhone models are on sale at Magazine Luiza. It is a great opportunity to save on the purchase of the latest Apple cell phones, taking advantage of the discount coupons that the store is offering.

About iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 remains one of the best Apple smartphones for anyone looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID technology and the screen taking up almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

With the A13 Bionic processor combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good track record of making powerful mobile phones capable of running smoothly all the apps and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and you won’t need to change devices as it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentials compared to competitors.

When compared to previous models, the iPhone 11 also stands out for having a dual set of cameras on the rear, one of them being an ultra-wide sensor for taking pictures with an enlarged field of view. The cameras also have a night mode and post-processing enhanced by artificial intelligence that guarantees optimal results even in places with low lighting.

About iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, which ensures more vivid colors than the older LCD panels used by the company. Its new design left out the curvatures and started to adopt a look with a straight finish on the sides, providing more security when holding the device without a hood. It also supports 5G technology and water resistance.

In terms of cameras, the device has a double set at the rear that captures 27% more light than the previous generation, thanks to the larger aperture. Post-processing has also been improved and now delivers even better results by balancing the elements in the scene. The improved sensor also now lets you capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more detail, especially in dark areas.

The chipset present on all iPhone 12 models is Apple’s A14 Bionic. According to the company, it has a CPU 50% faster than previous models, in addition to being the first chip for smartphones to use the 5nm manufacturing process. This means it is more powerful and consumes less battery power than the company’s other chipsets. It’s the high performance you can expect from a new iPhone.

About iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is the standard model in Apple’s new lineup. It features the new A15 Bionic processor, which delivers even better performance than last year’s models. Its design is similar to last year, but the screen notch has been made even smaller, leaving more free space for the content displayed on the dashboard.

The cameras also received important improvements, with the addition of optical stabilization technology in the body to all models in the line, something that was previously restricted only to the company’s most expensive device. For those who like videos, an interesting new addition is the Cinema mode. It allows you to automatically create focus transition effects with your cell phone, something that was normally only possible with professional equipment.

Even with all these improvements, Apple managed to increase battery life. In the standard model, the company claims that the average usage time should be up to 2.5 hours longer. This was possible thanks to the optimizations of the A15 Bionic chipset, which continue Apple’s good record of extracting maximum performance from its components.

About iPhone 13 Mini

Those who like smaller cell phones must have been happy to know that Apple has not given up on the iPhone 13 Mini, the company’s compact model, which brings all the main innovations of the standard device, but in a smaller body.

Its 5.4-inch screen is a rarity in today’s smartphone market, especially when you consider that it maintains the quality expected of an iPhone panel, with Super Retina XDR technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Inside, it has the same A15 Bionic processor and the same cameras as the standard model. In other words, you will have a complete modern iPhone experience in a reduced size and more convenient to take anywhere.

