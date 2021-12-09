Check the results of Quina 5725 and Lotofácil 2392 this Wednesday (8/12)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (8/12), four lotteries: the 5725 contest by Quina, the 2392 by Lotofácil, the 2246 by Lotomania and the 179 by the Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$13.7 million, had the following numbers drawn: 01-28-55-57-61.
lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-05-06-08-11-12-13-16-17-18-22-23-24-25.
lottomania

With an expected prize of R$1.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 10-11-13-17-27-28-29-31-30-36-39-47-51-63-67-82-85-92-95-97.
super seven

With an expected prize of BRL 2.3 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 9
Column 2: 3
Column 3: two
Column 4: 8
Column 5: 5
Column 6: 3
Column 7: 5

