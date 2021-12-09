Chelsea star made the decision to leave the club and had a meeting with Real Madrid, says website

Defender Rüdiger is unlikely to remain at Chelsea from 2022 and has Real Madrid as a possible destination

O Chelsea should not have one of the pillars of the champion team of the UEFA Champions League from last season. According to diary information The Telegraph, defender Antonio Rüdiger wants to leave the club and can sign with the Real Madrid for 2022.

Also according to the publication, Sahr Senesie, the athlete’s brother and manager, met with directors of the merengue team to settle the basis of the contract. However, there has not yet been a definitive agreement between the parties. With a contract until the middle of next year, the German can sign a pre-contract with any team from January.

Real Madrid aren’t the only ones interested in Rüdiger. O Telegraph also informs that Chelsea’s rivals like the tottenham it’s the Manchester United have shown interest in the defender, but the negotiation is unlikely to evolve once Rüdiger wants to leave England.

O Bayern Munchen was another team that met with the athlete’s brother, who would be more inclined at this point in going to Real Madrid. Despite the sharp drop, Chelsea seem to have prepared for a farewell from the 28-year-old defender, as he hit the arrival of Attila Szalai and renewed Chalobah’s contract, one of world football’s promises for years to come.

In the current season, between Chelsea and the German national team, Rüdiger played 24 games, scored three goals and even provided an assist.