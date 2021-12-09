Chelsea takes a great goal in stoppage time, draws with Zenit and loses the lead to Juventus in the Champions League

Chelsea drew with Zenit and lost the first position in Group H of the Champions League to Juventus

current champion of Champions League, O Chelsea tied like zenith per 3 to 3 and finished second in group H. The match, played at the Krestovsky Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, this Wednesday (8th), was valid for the sixth round of the competition.

In the other duel of the key, the youth they beat Malmö 1-0 at home, at Alllianz Stadium, in Turin, and took first place.

Championship status

With the results, Chelsea finished in second place, with 13 points, two less than Juventus, who took the lead. The London team is in the pot two of the draw for the round of 16.

Zenit, who finished in third position, with 8 points, will play the Europa League. Malmö is the lantern, with only 1 Score.

Zenit draws in additions

The English team opened the scoring in the first minute of the game. After Barkley’s corner kick down the left, Christensen headed the ball into the first post, and Timo Werner completed it in the small area to the back of the net.

However, the owners of the house managed to turn it around within minutes. At 37, Douglas Santos received it in the area and crossed for Claudinho, free in the area, to score with a goldfish. The second goal came just three minutes later, after Malcolm launched Azmoun, who entered the area unmarked, dribbled goalkeeper Kepa and completed with style.

Chelsea’s Lukaku competes for a move with Zenit’s Claudinho OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Zenit’s third came close, at 40. Malcom touched the area for Azmoun, who submitted, but Chelsea’s archer saved with his left hand.

The English team tied, 18 minutes into the second half. After a good triangulation by Werner and Barkley, Lukaku received a pass, free from marking in the small area, and just pushed into the goal.

Chelsea’s third goal came in the 39th minute. After exchanging passes on the edge of the area, Werner received it on the same defensive line, dribbled the marker and kicked under the goalkeeper Kerzhakov.

When the result seemed set, Zenit tied. At 49, the Russian team made a play on the left and the ball was left at the edge of the area for Ozdoev, who unleashed a beautiful shot in the right angle of Kepa, who even touched the ball, but was unable to make the save.

Juve settles in Turin

Acting at home, Juventus opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the first half. After Bernardeschi’s play, Moise Kean took advantage of the cross and headed it into the goal.

upcoming games

Chelsea will play at home for the Premier League against United Leeds, on Saturday (11), at 12:00 (GMT). THE youth will visit the venice fur italian championship, this Saturday, at 2 pm. Both games will be broadcast live for the ESPN on Star+.