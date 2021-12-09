Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a hybrid that goes over 100 km/l and is already in Brazil

Launched in May in China, the new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is already in Brazil for testing and approval, found QUAR RODAS. The large SUV, which is a plug-in hybrid, will be released soon with an eye on hybrids like the Jeep Compass S 4xe.

Unlike the 1.6 TGDI that has been tested in Brazil, the hybrid model offers a 1.5 TGDI gasoline engine combined with two electric motors, one for each axle, ensuring full traction.

Efficiency-driven, the Tiggo 8 Plus PHEV relies on Chery’s unprecedented dedicated hybrid (DHT) transmission, which will also be used in future pure electric and hydrogen-powered cars. The transmission works in harmony with the gasoline engine module and the two electric ones, offering nine operating modes and being able to simulate up to eleven gears.

Combining the engines, the model surpasses 463 hp and 74.9 kgfm and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 s. Thanks to the versatility of DHT, Chery claims that consumption (previously estimated at 74 km/l) will actually be higher than 100 km/l.

The Tiggo 8 Pro has not yet been released on the Chinese market so that absurd number is put to the test, however. Still, local media seem confident the SUV will make history at Chery.

Renewed aesthetics and more technology

in addition to the powertrain hybrid, the Tiggo 8 Pro will also debut the visual identity of Caoa Chery at the top of the Sino-Brazilian SUV line. Far beyond the Tiggo 3x grille, the seven-seater will bring multimedia center integrated to the instrument panel — similar to the Mercedes-Benz MBUX — and new interior trim.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro will reach the Chinese market in early 2022, where it will be sold for around R$ 180,000.

