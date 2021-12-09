Chevrolet Onix Plus leads compact sedan sales in November

The compact sedan segment experienced contradictory situations in November. With almost 22 thousand registrations registered, it suffered a retraction of practically 32% compared to the same period in 2020, but advanced almost 33% in recent weeks. The main responsible for the positive result compared to October was Onix Plus.
Leader for the 3rd consecutive month, the Chevrolet representative was preferred by 7,521 consumers, more than double the closest rival, securing the 2nd place overall among automobiles in November. Practically doubling the result of 2020, the Fiat Cronos (3,545) was in second place. This was the 2nd best performance for the model since its launch, just behind the 5,404 units in June.
Third, the Volkswagen Voyage (3,357) took the runner-up for the year – with Cronos now as the closest rival – as the Hyundai HB20S (2,011) lost ¼ of its buyers last year. Closing the top 5, the Nissan Versa (1913), which had not yet sold as much in the current generation, opened up more than 400 units ahead of the Fiat Grand Siena (1,499).
The negative highlight of the month was Virtus. With production at a standstill, the VW only shipped 738 units, its weakest performance since April of last year (653). With both in a bad commercial moment – the two registered retraction of more than 57% -, Toyota Yaris Sedan and Renault Logan came next, separated by just 10 units (661 x 651). Still without the new generation in stores, the Honda City sold only 50 units.
Check out the best-selling compact sedans in November:
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL 2021
NOV/21
OCT/21
NOV/20
% NOV 21
% OUT 21
NOV/OCT VARIATION
VARIATION 2021/2020
1st
CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS
45602
7521
4494
12134
34.25%
27.20%
67.36%
-38.02%
2nd
FIAT CHRONOS
23352
3545
2816
1775
16.14%
17.04%
25.89%
99.72%
3rd
VW VOYAGE
24005
3357
2968
3425
15.29%
17.96%
13.11%
-1.99%
4th
HYUNDAI HB20S
22692
2011
1716
2705
9.16%
10.39%
17.19%
-25.66%
5th
NISSAN VERSA
9843
1913
945
677
8.71%
5.72%
102.43%
182.57%
6th
FIAT GRAND SIENA
13218
1499
946
1144
6.83%
5.73%
58.46%
31.03%
7th
VW VIRTUS
19797
738
1409
3179
3.36%
8.53%
-47.62%
-76.79%
8th
TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN
11628
661
557
1901
3.01%
3.37%
18.67%
-65.23%
9th
RENAULT LOGAN
8604
651
370
1529
2.96%
2.24%
75.95%
-57.42%
10th
HONDA CITY
5998
50
266
526
0.23%
1.61%
-81.20%
-90.49%
11th
CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 5
436
6
7
105
0.03%
0.04%
-14.29%
-94.29%
12th
FORD KA SEDAN
1900
3
3
2316
0.01%
0.02%
0.00%
-99.87%
13th
TOYOTA ETIOS SEDAN
1711
3
3
418
0.01%
0.02%
0.00%
-99.28%
14th
PRISM CHEVROLET
25
two
5
20
0.01%
0.03%
-60.00%
-90.00%
15th
NISSAN V-DRIVE
4927
two
17
252
0.01%
0.10%
-88.24%
-99.21%
193738
21962
16522
32106
100.00%
100.00%
32.93%
-31.60%
Source: Fenabrave