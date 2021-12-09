Chevrolet Onix Plus leads compact sedan sales in November

Yadunandan Singh 52 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Chevrolet Onix Plus leads compact sedan sales in November 0 Views

The compact sedan segment experienced contradictory situations in November. With almost 22 thousand registrations registered, it suffered a retraction of practically 32% compared to the same period in 2020, but advanced almost 33% in recent weeks. The main responsible for the positive result compared to October was Onix Plus.

Leader for the 3rd consecutive month, the Chevrolet representative was preferred by 7,521 consumers, more than double the closest rival, securing the 2nd place overall among automobiles in November. Practically doubling the result of 2020, the Fiat Cronos (3,545) was in second place. This was the 2nd best performance for the model since its launch, just behind the 5,404 units in June.

Fiat Cronos 2021
Volkswagen Voyage 1.6 MSI AT6 2019
Comparative - Chevrolet Onix Plus vs. Hyundai HB20S
Nissan Versa Advance

Third, the Volkswagen Voyage (3,357) took the runner-up for the year – with Cronos now as the closest rival – as the Hyundai HB20S (2,011) lost ¼ of its buyers last year. Closing the top 5, the Nissan Versa (1913), which had not yet sold as much in the current generation, opened up more than 400 units ahead of the Fiat Grand Siena (1,499).

The negative highlight of the month was Virtus. With production at a standstill, the VW only shipped 738 units, its weakest performance since April of last year (653). With both in a bad commercial moment – ​​the two registered retraction of more than 57% -, Toyota Yaris Sedan and Renault Logan came next, separated by just 10 units (661 x 651). Still without the new generation in stores, the Honda City sold only 50 units.

Check out the best-selling compact sedans in November:

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL 2021

NOV/21

OCT/21

NOV/20

% NOV 21

% OUT 21

NOV/OCT VARIATION

VARIATION 2021/2020

1st

CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS

45602

7521

4494

12134

34.25%

27.20%

67.36%

-38.02%

2nd

FIAT CHRONOS

23352

3545

2816

1775

16.14%

17.04%

25.89%

99.72%

3rd

VW VOYAGE

24005

3357

2968

3425

15.29%

17.96%

13.11%

-1.99%

4th

HYUNDAI HB20S

22692

2011

1716

2705

9.16%

10.39%

17.19%

-25.66%

5th

NISSAN VERSA

9843

1913

945

677

8.71%

5.72%

102.43%

182.57%

6th

FIAT GRAND SIENA

13218

1499

946

1144

6.83%

5.73%

58.46%

31.03%

7th

VW VIRTUS

19797

738

1409

3179

3.36%

8.53%

-47.62%

-76.79%

8th

TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN

11628

661

557

1901

3.01%

3.37%

18.67%

-65.23%

9th

RENAULT LOGAN

8604

651

370

1529

2.96%

2.24%

75.95%

-57.42%

10th

HONDA CITY

5998

50

266

526

0.23%

1.61%

-81.20%

-90.49%

11th

CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 5

436

6

7

105

0.03%

0.04%

-14.29%

-94.29%

12th

FORD KA SEDAN

1900

3

3

2316

0.01%

0.02%

0.00%

-99.87%

13th

TOYOTA ETIOS SEDAN

1711

3

3

418

0.01%

0.02%

0.00%

-99.28%

14th

PRISM CHEVROLET

25

two

5

20

0.01%

0.03%

-60.00%

-90.00%

15th

NISSAN V-DRIVE

4927

two

17

252

0.01%

0.10%

-88.24%

-99.21%

193738

21962

16522

32106

100.00%

100.00%

32.93%

-31.60%

Source: Fenabrave

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

CEO who fired 900 people via Zoom in 3 minutes apologizes

The CEO of US mortgage firm Better.com, Vishal Garg, publicly apologized after the repercussions of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved