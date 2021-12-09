Chevrolet Onix Plus leads compact sedan sales in November

The compact sedan segment experienced contradictory situations in November. With almost 22 thousand registrations registered, it suffered a retraction of practically 32% compared to the same period in 2020, but advanced almost 33% in recent weeks. The main responsible for the positive result compared to October was Onix Plus.

Leader for the 3rd consecutive month, the Chevrolet representative was preferred by 7,521 consumers, more than double the closest rival, securing the 2nd place overall among automobiles in November. Practically doubling the result of 2020, the Fiat Cronos (3,545) was in second place. This was the 2nd best performance for the model since its launch, just behind the 5,404 units in June.

Third, the Volkswagen Voyage (3,357) took the runner-up for the year – with Cronos now as the closest rival – as the Hyundai HB20S (2,011) lost ¼ of its buyers last year. Closing the top 5, the Nissan Versa (1913), which had not yet sold as much in the current generation, opened up more than 400 units ahead of the Fiat Grand Siena (1,499).

The negative highlight of the month was Virtus. With production at a standstill, the VW only shipped 738 units, its weakest performance since April of last year (653). With both in a bad commercial moment – ​​the two registered retraction of more than 57% -, Toyota Yaris Sedan and Renault Logan came next, separated by just 10 units (661 x 651). Still without the new generation in stores, the Honda City sold only 50 units.

Check out the best-selling compact sedans in November:

POS. MODEL TOTAL 2021 NOV/21 OCT/21 NOV/20 % NOV 21 % OUT 21 NOV/OCT VARIATION VARIATION 2021/2020 1st CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS 45602 7521 4494 12134 34.25% 27.20% 67.36% -38.02% 2nd FIAT CHRONOS 23352 3545 2816 1775 16.14% 17.04% 25.89% 99.72% 3rd VW VOYAGE 24005 3357 2968 3425 15.29% 17.96% 13.11% -1.99% 4th HYUNDAI HB20S 22692 2011 1716 2705 9.16% 10.39% 17.19% -25.66% 5th NISSAN VERSA 9843 1913 945 677 8.71% 5.72% 102.43% 182.57% 6th FIAT GRAND SIENA 13218 1499 946 1144 6.83% 5.73% 58.46% 31.03% 7th VW VIRTUS 19797 738 1409 3179 3.36% 8.53% -47.62% -76.79% 8th TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN 11628 661 557 1901 3.01% 3.37% 18.67% -65.23% 9th RENAULT LOGAN 8604 651 370 1529 2.96% 2.24% 75.95% -57.42% 10th HONDA CITY 5998 50 266 526 0.23% 1.61% -81.20% -90.49% 11th CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 5 436 6 7 105 0.03% 0.04% -14.29% -94.29% 12th FORD KA SEDAN 1900 3 3 2316 0.01% 0.02% 0.00% -99.87% 13th TOYOTA ETIOS SEDAN 1711 3 3 418 0.01% 0.02% 0.00% -99.28% 14th PRISM CHEVROLET 25 two 5 20 0.01% 0.03% -60.00% -90.00% 15th NISSAN V-DRIVE 4927 two 17 252 0.01% 0.10% -88.24% -99.21% 193738 21962 16522 32106 100.00% 100.00% 32.93% -31.60%

Source: Fenabrave