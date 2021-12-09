Chilean Elections: Investigation proves Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast’s father was a member of the Nazi party | International

An identity card obtained from the Federal Archives of Germany reveals that Michael Kast, father of Chilean presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, joined the German Nazi party months before his 18th birthday. The document is dated September 1, 1942, at the height of Adolf Hitler’s war against the Soviet Union, and contradicts the claims of the Chilean ultra-right leader, who won the most votes in the first round of the November 21 presidential election. Within two Sundays, on December 19, José Antonio Kast will dispute the decisive vote against leftist Gabriel Boric, who managed to reverse the game and, now, leads the polls.

The document with the name of José Antonio Kast’s father was discovered and published on social networks by Chilean journalist Mauricio Weibel. The AP agency had direct access to the document after finding it in the Federal Archives in Germany. The discovery contradicts the statements of Kast, who has always claimed that his father had fought in the German army as a simple conscript for compulsory military service, something that did not make him a Nazi. In 2018, during a television interview, he rejected those allegations. “Why do you use the Nazi adjective?” Kast asked his interlocutor. “When there is a war and there is mandatory conscription, a 17-year-old or an 18-year-old does not have the option of saying ‘I won’t,’ because they are given a military trial and shot the next day,” he said.

There is no evidence that candidate Kast’s father participated in Nazi atrocities such as the extermination campaign of Europe’s Jews. But although military service was mandatory, as José Antonio Kast argues, membership in the National Socialist Party was voluntary. “We don’t have a single example of anyone being forced to join the party,” German historian Armin Nolzen, who has extensively investigated membership of the association, told the AP.

The Federal Archives could not confirm that the Michael Kast who appears in this identity, with party affiliation number 9271831, is actually the father of the candidate for the presidency of Chile. However, the date and place of birth coincide with that of Kast senior. The document adds more noise to the most polarized campaign in Chilean democratic history. Boric, a 35-year-old leftist who is backed by the Communist Party, did not miss a chance to blame Kast for his father’s past during the presidential debate leading up to the first round. “Migration is a right and sometimes it is also a tragedy. His father himself was a migrant after having fought in the Nazi army,” he said, referring to Kast, to criticize the “ditch” that his rival proposes as a solution to contain the entry of immigrants through northern Chile.

Kast, 55, is a fervent Catholic, father of nine and with family ties to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship – his brother Miguel was president of the Central Bank during the regime. During the 2018 presidential campaign, when he won 8% of the vote, Kast did not hide his ideological proximity to the dictator. “If (Pinochet) were alive, he would vote for me. Now, if I had joined him, we would have had tea at La Moneda [sede da presidência]”, he stated. In 1988, in the referendum that removed Pinochet from power, Kast voted for the continuation of the dictator.

It is not the first time that an investigation has called into question the democratic arms of the Kast family. In 2015, journalist Javier Rebolledo published A la Sombra de los Cuervos, an investigation into the participation of civilians in the dictatorship. Half of the book is dedicated to the Kast family. The text is mostly based on the testimony of Olga Rist, widow of Michel Kast and mother of José Antonio Kast, the candidate. Rebolledo states in his book that Christian Kast, brother of José Antonio, collaborated with DINA, the fearsome political police of the military regime, and that his father Michael was related to some arrests of opponents of Pinochet.

Michael Kast arrived in Chile in 1950, a year before his wife and two oldest children. Earlier, he had destroyed the documents identifying him as a German Army officer, exchanging them for a Red Cross ID he had obtained. Later, he maintained contact with Erik Wünsch, a former Nazi army officer who also emigrated to Chile after the war, and helped him obtain visas. Michael Kast settled in Paine, a rural area south of Santiago, and from there created a chain of restaurants and a ready-to-eat factory. Candidate José Antonio Kast accused journalist Javier Rebolledo of taking his mother’s memories out of context and distorting the facts to attribute a sinister past to his father.

