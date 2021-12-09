China developer Evergrande is officially in default | finance

The China everlarge Group was officially declared in default for the first time. This milestone in the months-long financial drama paves the way for a massive restructuring of the world’s most indebted real estate developer.

THE Fitch Ratings downgraded the company’s risk rating to “restricted default” for failing to honor two coupon payments after a grace period that ended on Monday, according to a statement. The agency claims that the developer did not respond to the request for confirmation of payments and assumed that they were not made. The downgrade could trigger further defaults on Evergrande’s $19.2 billion debt.

The announcement marks the beginning of the end of the vast real estate empire started 25 years ago by founder Hui Ka Yan and sparks a dispute among creditors for the leftovers. It also poses a challenge to the Chinese government’s efforts to prevent the real estate debt crisis from spreading. Authorities have had some victories. Markets calmly reacted to the housing sector’s latest slump after the central bank announced a cut in reserve requirements on Monday.

Evergrande said its total liabilities exceeded $300 billion in June. In documentation submitted Dec. 3, the company said it intends to “actively engage” with offshore creditors in a restructuring plan. This restructuring is expected to include the offshore bonds and private debt obligations, as reported separately by persons familiar with the matter.

Fitch also downgraded Kaisa Group Holdings to “restricted default” for failing to honor payment of $400 million in dollar bonds due on Tuesday. The rating downgrade could also trigger new defaults on the $11.2 billion debt of this other developer.

Beijing’s unwillingness to bail out Evergrande clearly conveys that the Communist Party will not tolerate the accumulation of massive debts that threaten financial stability. The central bank reiterated on Friday that risks to the economy due to Evergrande’s debt crisis could be contained, adding that the company faces problems from “mismanagement” and “reckless expansion”. The commander of the monetary authority, Yi Gang, said that a market approach will be used to deal with Evergrande.

However, the government is now deeply involved in running the company, sending in a team to ensure “normal” operations.