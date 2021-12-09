Chinese Robot Exploring Moon’s ‘Hidden Side’ Captures Cube-Shaped Structure Image | Science

The Chinese robot Yutu-2 captured the image of what appears to be a cubic-shaped structure on the Moon. According to the website Our Space, linked to the China space agency, the registration was made on December 3rd.

The autonomous, solar-powered exploration vehicle should approach the structure within two to three months. He is part of the mission that arrived on the hidden side of the Moon in January 2019, carried by the Chang’e 4 space probe.

In a joke with netizens, the website linked to the Chinese space agency said that the structure looks like a hut. The point is about 80 meters from the robot’s current position, which should approach the cube within 3 months.

Astronaut Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to walk in space

NASA prepares Hubble telescope: meet the James Webb, created to capture the first galaxies in the Universe

2 of 3 He is part of the mission that arrived on the hidden side of the Moon in January 2019, taken by space probe Chang’e 4. — Photo: Our Space/Publishing It is part of the mission that arrived on the hidden side of the Moon in January 2019, carried by the Chang’e 4 space probe. — Photo: Our Space/Publishing

China on the hidden side of the moon

After taking off from Earth in December, the Chang’e-4 exploration module landed on the Moon in January 2019, having chosen the Von Karman Crater region as its destination.

Chinese probe successfully lands on the hidden side of the Moon

Unlike the face of the Moon closest to Earth, which is always facing our planet, neither probe nor any space exploration module had landed on the other side of the lunar surface.

The Moon rotates around itself in 29 and a half days, the same rate as its rotation around the Earth, which explains why half of our planet’s natural satellite is not visible to humans. The hidden side is hilly and rugged, full of craters, while the visible side has several flat surfaces for landing.

3 of 3 Mission of the Chang’e-4 spacecraft on January 11, 2019 — Photo: Chinese Lunar Exploration Program/Twitter Chang’e-4 probe mission on January 11, 2019 — Photo: Chinese Lunar Exploration Program/Twitter

One of the biggest challenges is being able to communicate with the Lunar Robot. Since the dark face of the Moon is oriented away from Earth, there is no direct “line of sight” for transmitting signals. Thus, in May, China launched the Queqiao satellite, positioned in lunar orbit, to transmit orders and data exchanged between Earth and the module.

The mission has, among other scientific objectives, analyzing the terrain and the Moon’s relief, detecting the mineral composition and structure of the lunar surface and even observing the cultivation of tomatoes.