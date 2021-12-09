Christian takes advantage of Lara and gets busted by Matthew · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will approach Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Closer and closer to his ex-girlfriend, the executive will take the opportunity to take a cone from her in a moment of fragility and will be caught by Mateus ( Danton Mello) on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters, Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will propose a partnership between Redentor and the restaurant that the young woman will open with Noca (Marieta Severo). The girl will accept, and the two will meet frequently for business.

One day, at the end of work, the pair will be surprised by an assailant at the establishment. The criminal will ask for the cash from the cashier, and Lara will deliver it, but he will be nervous about the small amount. “I’m not going to say it again: where’s the safe?” demanded the bandit, taking the cook by the arm.

At that moment, Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) will revolt with the assailant and will end up being hit by a rifle butt, which will make him pass out. A while later, when the criminal has already left, the protagonist will wake up in the lap of the miner.

The two will start talking, but the entrepreneur will not be able to be distracted. “There’s no way to calm me down. The truth is that any situation of violence brings me back to that day, to that night. It was horrible, Renato, horrible”, she said, referring to the supposed death of her fiance.

“The truth is that I died there too. I died to be reborn later and start another life. Another life that, until today, for me, is a life in black and white. As if I had no more color, not the colors that I had before, with him”, will add the girl, who will be comforted by a hug from Christian.

Matthew, however, will arrive and interrupt the couple. “What’s that? What’s going on?”, the cobbler will ask jealously.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: