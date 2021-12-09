Civil Police arrest 33 in operation against the death of children from Castelar, in Belford Roxo | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police of RJ started this Thursday (9), an operation in the community of Castilian , in Belford Roxo, in order to close the investigation into the death and disappearance of the boys’ bodies Lucas Matheus , Alexandre da Silva and Fernando Henrique .

The crime took place in December of last year. For the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police, the boys were killed by Castelar traffickers because of the bird theft.

The action aimed to fulfill 56 arrest warrants. Until the last update of this article, they were at least 33 prisoners: 15 people were already incarcerated, and another 16 were detained on this farm, in addition to two arrests in flagrante delicto.

Five of the arrest warrants are for the triple homicide with concealment of the children’s corpses. The others are by association for trafficking.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

1 of 2 Belford Roxo Children — Photo: Reproduction Belford Roxo Children — Photo: Reproduction

Lucas Matheus, 9, and Alexandre Silva, 11, and Fernando Henrique, 12, disappeared on December 27 after they left home to play. They were last seen on their way to the Feira de Areia Branca.

Nearly nine months later, Civil Police Secretary Allan Turnowski claimed that Castelar traffickers were the perpetrators of the murders of the children.

“The traffickers from the Castelar favela were the ones who killed the boys in the Baixada. From the beginning, we had this line as the strongest, but we also had other lines that, during the investigation, were being discarded,” explained the secretary.

In 11 months of investigation, 70 people were arrested.

2 of 2 Boys from Belford Roxo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Belford Roxo Boys — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The police had also been investigating a series of crimes committed by the Comando Vermelho criminal gang in order to make it difficult to elucidate the boys’ case.

Two murders and three disappearances they indicate, to Rio de Janeiro police investigators, that the high command of the Comando Vermelho decided to punish people considered responsible for the deaths of the boys.

The disappearances and deaths of: