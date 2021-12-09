CLOSED! Corinthians hits with first reinforcement for 2022; contract until 2023 | Corinthians

After the victory over Athletico Paranaense on the 28th, Corinthians finally guaranteed its participation in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. However, the team ended up disappointing, after losing the chance to win a direct spot in the competition’s group stage, having only ended up in a draw with Grêmio.

The team that at the beginning of the year was considered a candidate for relegation, surprised everyone with the arrival of new reinforcements and ended up winning a place in the G-4, surpassing teams that had come in great moments, such as RB Bragantino and Fortaleza.

Still, the board of the team alvinegro has a lot to plan for the next season, and after confirming that Sylvinho will continue as coach in 2022, the processes regarding the assembly of the squad for next year begin, already having its first reinforcement for the next year.

Paulinho accepts Corinthians’ offer and should be made official next week

After long conversations and several rumors, defensive midfielder Paulinho finally accepted Corinthians’ contract proposal, defining his return to the club, where he lived one of the best moments of his career. The information comes from journalist Bruno Andrade, from UOL Esporte, who also reveals the duration of Paulinho’s contract with Timão, which, according to him, will be for two seasons, that is, until 2023, when the term of Duílio, current president, will end. Corinthians.

Paulinho played for Corinthians from 2010 to 2013, having played a total of 158 matches and scored 34 goals, in addition to having won several titles, such as: the Campeonato Brasileiro, Libertadores, Mundial and Paulistão.