Confectioners create the world’s biggest brownie – with marijuana in the recipe – Monet

+



The 385 kg brownie, with marijuana in the recipe, made in Massachussets (Photo: Publicity)

Could anyone imagine a mash-up between Buddy Valastro and Cheech & Chong? Well then, a company from Massachussets, USA, made the meeting between the ‘Cake Boss’ universe and the crazy ones of the classic pothead movies of the 1970s happen.

The confectioners of the American brownie Bubby’s Baked created the world’s largest brownie, which would have made Guinness if it weren’t an ingredient in the recipe. They enlisted the help of researchers from the medical group MariMed, which specializes in the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, to include cannabis in the mix. Guinness does not count products that contain tobacco, nicotine and marijuana, as reported by the Celeb Stoner website.

know more

Anyway, the now biggest brownie in the world had its existence revealed to celebrate National Brownie Day, celebrated today (8/12) in the United States.

know more

The Cheech and Chong hippies (Photo: Reproduction)

Bubby’s Baked and MariMed’s Instagram accounts show the measurements of the epic brownie: they are 385 kg, 91 cm wide and 38 cm high.

know more

The sweet was made with sugar, vanilla, flour, 1344 eggs, cocoa, butter and 20 thousand mg of THC – the main psychoactive substance present in plants of the Cannabis genus.

Confectioner Buddy Valastro (Photo: Instagram)

In the United States, laws for the use and sale of marijuana vary from state to state. In the case of Massachusetts, in addition to medicinal use, the purchase and recreational use of marijuana is permitted by people over 21 years of age.

know more

The same is not true for Brazil. Last February, it was reported that the Civil Police of Ceará even closed a store in Fortaleza that sold brownies made with marijuana.

Can you imagine what the Cheech & Chong characters would do to fall for the treat?