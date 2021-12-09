Congress enacts Constitutional Amendment of Precatories

posted on 12/8/2021 5:34 PM



(credit: Pedro França/Agenzia Senate)

After an agreement between the Chamber and the Senate, the National Congress enacted, this Wednesday (8/12), Constitutional Amendment 113/2021, which changes the rules for payment of court orders — public sector debts recognized by the courts. The new device is essential for the government to make the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, replacing Bolsa Família, viable.

The text results from the processing of the PEC dos Precatório, from which only the points that were approved in the two Houses were promulgated. As for the other parts of the proposal, as they were altered in the Senate, they will undergo a new analysis by the deputies.

The agreement foresees that the senators’ alterations be appended to another PEC, which is ready to go to the Chamber’s plenary and which also deals with court orders. The vote on this text, along with the additions, is scheduled for next Tuesday (12/14).

Before the agreement signed on Tuesday (7) with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), pressed for the innovations brought by the senators to be processed normally by the commissions of the House before going to the plenary. He even predicted that the approval of these points would not take place this year.

One of the points that were promulgated is the creation of a new methodology for calculating the federal government’s spending ceiling, which is annually corrected for inflation. Instead of considering the interval between July of the previous year and June of the current year, the ceiling update will use the inflation accumulated between January and December. The change is already valid for the 2022 Budget and, according to government estimates, could yield a fiscal space of R$ 60 billion.

The new rules for the payment of court orders, which would add R$46 billion to the fiscal slack, underwent changes in the Senate and, for this reason, were not enacted. They should be joined to the same PEC, which will be voted on by the Chamber next Tuesday. In all, the fiscal space planned by the government is R$106 billion.

Among other changes made by the senators in the PEC, Brazil Aid became permanent, and no longer valid until December 2022. The Senate also approved the linking of the entire fiscal space to the payment of the new program and the expenses of the Social Security — Health, Social Security and Social Assistance.

In addition, the senators excluded from the expenditure ceiling the payment of court orders referring to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef) and the possible financial compensation between federative entities.

slicing

The enactment of the Precatório PEC in a sliced ​​form is a victory for the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, in the arm wrestling with the Senate, where the idea attracted strong resistance. The senators’ concern is with the possibility of deputies returning to the original version of the matter.

During the Congress session this Wednesday, there were criticisms from senators to the dismemberment of the PEC dos Precatórios. Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), for example, recalled that the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), had assured, in the negotiation of an agreement, that the Chamber had committed itself not to slice up the proposal.