Congress enacts part of the PEC dos Precatórios, changes the ceiling calculation and makes Brazil Aid feasible | Policy

With the enactment, the common part approved by the deputies and senators becomes effective. The proposal opens up fiscal space that will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil, a social program that replaced Bolsa Família and will cost R$54 billion. The government intends to pay at least R$400 a month to the program’s beneficiaries.

One of the passages promulgated changes the inflation adjustment rule for the spending ceiling. Only this device, according to the Budget Consultancy of the Chamber of Deputies (Conof), would open a fiscal space of BRL 64.9 billion next year. The Ministry of Economy, on the other hand, estimates a value a little lower, at R$ 62.2 billion.

PEC dos Precatório: Chamber and Senate decide to slice the text

However, according to the Economy, a good part of the amount (R$ 42.7 billion) would already be consumed by mandatory expenses that cannot be postponed and independent of the PEC, such as the correction of INSS benefits for inflation, the portion of the ceiling reserved for the other powers and the floors for health and education expenses.

In this account, there would be BRL 19.5 billion of space left in the spending ceiling, less than what is needed to fund the BRL 400 Brazilian Aid by the end of 2022.

The government would then have to cut non-mandatory expenditures by the Executive Power next year to be able to fund Brazil Aid. As the 2022 Budget is already tight, there would be a risk of a “shutdown”, that is, of paralyzing essential activities – a risk that also existed in 2021.

Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), rapporteur for the 2022 Budget, stated that the final “interpretation” on how the fiscal space opened up with the PEC will be used belongs to Congress and not to the Executive.

“My discussion with the Ministry of Economy, his manifestation [da pasta] on obligatory expenses will have an interpretation that in Parliament may have been another interpretation. So, it’s great that they think that way, convince us, don’t convince me, convince the collegiate”, said the congressman.

Miriam on PEC dos Precatório: ‘Everything was done just for the electoral purpose’

Devices modified by the senators will still need a new analysis by the Chamber, which, according to Lira, should happen next Tuesday (14). The new analysis will be made directly in the plenary of the Chamber, in two rounds, and requires a minimum of 308 favorable votes.

After meeting with Pacheco on Tuesday night, the president of the Chamber said he “has no doubts” that the Chamber will maintain parts of the changes made by the senators, but he did not commit to the entire content.

If enacted in its entirety, the PEC could make room for R$106 billion, according to the Ministry of Economy, or R$108.4 billion, according to Conof.

Linking of resources

One of the main changes made in the Senate was the linking of these resources to social benefits, health and social security. In other words, the billionaire open space with the PEC could not be used in other areas. This lock, however, cannot be enacted this Wednesday either.

In the Chamber, congressmen are discussing the possibility of using part of these values ​​to embody the rapporteur’s amendments, which became known as the “secret budget”.

In the assessment of Congress technicians, without the PEC for Precatório, it would be difficult to raise this amount to R$ 16.2 billion, as the lawmakers want. A preliminary version of the budget report, approved by the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO), reserves only R$1.15 billion for these parliamentary amendments.

The “stamp” in the appeals was one of the main impasses between the Chamber and the Senate. Senators pressured Pacheco to secure approved changes in the Senate.

In a meeting to discuss the budget last Monday, at the CMO, senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) said that, if the Senate text is approved, “the figure of the secret budget will disappear from the general budget”.

‘Our budget is a permanent crisis’, says Arthur Lira

Ceiling for court orders still pending

One of the sections that will not be promulgated this Wednesday is the one that establishes a ceiling for the payment of annual court orders – which would be the “heart” of the original PEC.

The device was changed in the Senate and, therefore, will have to go through a new vote in the Chamber.

Deputies had established an annual limit for government spending on court orders, setting the end of this sub-ceiling in 2036. This limit would be composed of the amount disbursed in 2016 with court orders, corrected for inflation (IPCA) for the period.

Senators, however, reduced the term of the provision to 2026. In addition, they used this same provision to link the open fiscal space with the PEC to income transfer and social security programs. This was a maneuver in an attempt to “tie up” one of the main parts of the PEC and prevent it from being enacted without this stamp on the resources.