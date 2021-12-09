Congress enacts PEC dos Precatórios, which makes Brazil Aid of R$ 400

BRASÍLIA — Over protests from some senators, Congress enacted on Wednesday the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which makes the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid feasible. Part of the project, which involves changes made by the senators, was dismembered and will have to be considered by the Chamber of Deputies next week.

— I know it was not easy, I know that there are still important differences to be discussed and analyzed, but I also know that the members of this Congress knew how to prioritize what interests the Brazilian people, because that is mainly what the PEC is about — said the president of the Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), after signing the enactment.





The invisibles of Auxílio Brasil: Maria Nascimento with her daughter, Francisco Vitória. Thamires Dias, 26, resident of Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, is raising six children on her own, but only receives Bolsa Família for four of them. Mother of six, Gizelia de Oliveira Sebastião, 40, has been waiting since September last year for the results of the investigation that suspended the payment of her emergency aid. Indiara dos Santos, 22, a single mother of two girls aged 2 and 4, received emergency aid of R$375 until October. She does not know if she will be included in the R$400 Brazilian Aid. The Ministry of Citizenship informed that the Auxílio Brasil program will come into effect in November and that the calendar for the month is maintained. Gizelia received R$1,200 Emergency Aid, paid to single mothers, and is now receiving the aid of R$375.

The senator explained the division and said that the changes made in the Senate “improved” the text of the Chamber:

— The text of the PEC had to be divided, so that today we are promulgating the points on which there was agreement, the common points between the Chamber and the Senate, highly relevant points, as well as the innovations proposed by the Senate, which improve the text, are relevant. of the Chamber.

Pacheco highlighted that the promulgated proposal is the “first step” in the search for sufficient budgetary space to allow, from 2022, the payment of Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400 to people in vulnerable situations.

The enacted part changes the spending ceiling (the rule that prevents the Union’s spending from growing above inflation) so as to make room for R$ 62.2 billion in the 2022 Budget.

Among the devices that will still be considered by the Chamber, next week, is the section that limits the payment of court orders until 2026, with the linking of the fiscal space for social security expenses and for Brazil Aid and for mandatory government spending. In addition, the Senate suggested making the new social program permanent, which will replace Bolsa Família.

Precatório are government expenses resulting from court decisions, which could reach R$ 89.1 billion next year, without the PEC. The text limits the payment of these expenses.

The PEC limits this payment, opening up a space of R$43.8 billion. In total, the PEC releases R$ 106 billion in expenses.

During the discussion stage, senators from different parties, such as Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR ), criticized the final wording of the promulgated text, which excluded, among other things, the linking of any open fiscal space with the proposal to social security.

After the enactment act, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that he acted so that the greatest good achieved by the PEC dos Precatórios was the creation of the payment of the Auxílio Brasil. He also criticized “versions” allegedly created by lawmakers aimed at the 2022 electoral contest.

— I want to make it very clear to all the senators who used the rostrum, the councils of the Chamber and the Senate and the attorneys of the two Houses had, on the part of the president of the Chamber and the Senate, total autonomy to carry out technical promulgation of what was common between the two Houses,” he said.

He stated that the Chamber has made a commitment that is “above the versions created on the platform for 2022”. He reinforced that he will base the proposal on the Senate amendments next Tuesday.

— The commitment that the Chamber made, in a firm manner, was to look for an exception to its regiment, in order to be able to attach the Senate text to a PEC ready to be processed in the Chamber and to be able to analyze directly in plenary all the respectful amendments made by the Senate. Control of merits, neither the Chamber will make it to the Senate, nor the Senate will make it to the House,” Lira declared.





Jane Siquieira shows an empty house's refrigerator. With two children, Sabrina, aged 15, and Enzo Gabriel, aged 9 months, she must spend Christmas with her mother-in-law. Rice and beans is a luxury for families living this year-end hiatus caused by the transition of the federal government's social programs. Natália Soares da Silva, resident of Vila Americana, in Nova Iguaçu, has four children and no government assistance. Natalia and her family live with her husband's odd jobs and have no prospect of having supper and Christmas presents for the children, Camille, 11 years old, Samile, 9, Samanta, 7 and Rael, 9 months. Cláudia Santiago and her children, Ester, 22, and Abrahão, 18, and her niece Vitória Garcia, 8 years old. Christmas will be like any other day for the residents of Rio das Pedras. Andréia with her son Yuri on her lap, in Rio das Pedras. Without emergency help, she tries the new benefit, Auxílio Brasil. Ivania Cabral, 62 years old. With the little money she has, she prefers to buy carrots, potatoes and chayote instead of medicine to treat fever and intense coughing, symptoms she has been experiencing for more than two days. A resident of Rio das Pedras, Ivânia has stopped receiving emergency aid and has no income, but dreams of eating rice and chicken for Christmas dinner.

The partial enactment of the PEC is yet another step in the government’s long struggle to find space in the 2022 budget to raise the social program and try to improve President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity in the election year. First, the government defined the end of Bolsa Família, a program created by PT member Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and created Auxílio Brasil.

But to increase the amount paid, financial and legal engineering were carried out, which resulted in the PEC and the MP that created the program, both approved last week in the Senate.

In addition, a provisional measure (MP) published this Tuesday night allows the payment of an Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 in December for all beneficiaries of the program. Before, only the normal value of the benefit, on average R$220, was guaranteed.

The measure is not retroactive to November, but it still authorizes the payment of amounts throughout 2022 — for that, a decree from President Jair Bolsonaro is enough.

For next year, however, the government counts on the PEC dos Precatórios, which was partially enacted on Wednesday. With the promulgation sliced, the proposal opens a space of about R$ 62 billion in next year’s Budget.

It is enough to pay for the Auxílio Brasil, but not yet the full space, of R$106 billion, which will also be used for mandatory government spending.