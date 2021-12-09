Conitec: how the technical body that rejected the covid kit in SUS works – Health

When a middle-class family sets budget priorities among the children’s myriad demands (ensure the oldest’s English course or the youngest’s swimming?), it applies one of the criteria used to decide whether or not a new drug should be offered at the Unified Health System (SUS). This criterion is what economists call the opportunity cost. In other words: the cost of a product is not just what is spent to acquire it. It is also what was left to gain for not having used the money in the best way possible.

In Brazil, this and other economic concepts applied to health are discussed at meetings of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), responsible for evaluating scientific evidence and making recommendations for the purchase of medicines and other products to the Ministry of Health. This week, it was this body that rejected the offer in the SUS of the so-called covid kit, which brings together medicines such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, whose ineffectiveness has been proven in scientific studies. O president Jair Bolsonaro, however, is an advocate of these drugs.

Each evaluation results in complex choices because, in addition to scientific and budgetary issues, they involve life and death dilemmas. For the first time since its creation, a decade ago, Conitec advised against the incorporation of new resources in SUS in 2021 rather than recommended.

This year, there were 36 recommendations for non-incorporation, 24 for incorporation and one for exclusion. The opposite of what happened throughout the history of the commission. In the last ten years, most of the demands analyzed (56.8%) resulted in a recommendation for the adoption of the technology by the SUS. Conitec makes the recommendation, but the Executive is not obliged to comply. This means, therefore, that the Ministry of Health can still decide to include the covid kit, for example.

One of the explanations for the increase in refusals of incorporation is the fact that many of the technologies evaluated this year were created or adapted with the objective of providing a quick response to the pandemic of Covid-19. At the time of the assessments, there were few studies available and there were uncertainties regarding the magnitude of the health benefits, according to the Conitec assessments.

“Our role is to make the best possible assessment, according to the established criteria and to think about the opportunity cost. If we opt for a technology, others will not be incorporated because the blanket is short”, says Vania Canuto, coordinator of Conitec and director of the Department of Management and Incorporation of Technologies and Innovation in Health at the Ministry of Health.

“We try to make the best use of public resources, but unpopularity is a characteristic of Conitec and similar agencies in other countries”, says the economist. According to her, it is natural that there are dissatisfactions and social pressures in a multimillion-dollar market that involves suppliers, patients and other interested parties. “Each patient will fight for their individual illness to receive more medication and other technologies”, he says.

‘Not everything we think is good is really good,’ says specialist

The commission’s decisions are based on a technical report made by the health technology assessment centers (Nats), generally linked to public universities. These clusters survey the available scientific evidence and produce a report. It is sent to the Conitec plenary members for analysis. On voting day, there is a long technical discussion, held virtually and with videos released in full.

The decision on whether to incorporate a product or not involves criteria such as efficacy, effectiveness (does the product bring benefits under normal conditions of use or only in well-controlled studies and in specific situations?), safety, cost and benefits of the new technology.

“Many of the demands are not approved because there is no demonstration of effectiveness. The population needs this scientific literacy. Not everything we think is good is really good”, says cardiologist Luís Correia, adjunct professor at Bahia School of Medicine and Public Health, in savior.

At the Conitec plenary, the professor of evidence-based medicine represents the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). According to him, the population suffers more when they think that something is not offered in the SUS just because it is expensive. “She needs to know that, in most cases, a new technology brings a marginal gain, an extra ‘small gain’”, he says. “It’s not the panacea touted by many of the doctors.”

The controversy surrounding the guidelines for outpatient treatment of patients with covid demonstrates the importance of the technical committee remaining immune to political pressure. At the end of October, the vote on the technical opinion that contraindicated the use of chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin and other drugs without the efficacy of the covid kit ended up in a tie.

Five of the seven Ministry of Health servers participating in the Conitec plenary voted against the approval of the document. The other vote against the approval of the opinion was from the representative of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM). Then, the guidelines were taken to public consultation.

In an extraordinary meeting held this Tuesday, 7, Conitec approved these guidelines against the outpatient use of the covid kit to care for patients with lighter conditions. The hospital use of ineffective drugs against the disease had already been contraindicated by the commission a few months ago.

“Few drug therapies have proven to be effective in the outpatient treatment of patients with covid-19”, says the report approved by the group. “With the exception of monoclonal antibodies that showed some benefit, other therapies did not show a significant benefit in preventing clinically relevant outcomes, such as need for hospitalization, evolution to mechanical ventilation and mortality”, states the text.

In the final balance, the score was seven votes against the covid kit and six votes in favor. The final approved document will be sent to the Secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health, Helio Angotti.

“It is essential that Conitec is not affected by political party issues”, says Nelson Mussolini, executive president of the Pharmaceutical Products Industry Union (Sindusfarma). As a representative of the National Health Council (CNS), he voted in favor of approving the guidelines (and therefore against the covid kit).

“This episode was bad because it puts the positions of Conitec in check,” says Mussolini. “Society is left with the impression that the commission can be put under pressure, but all the recommendations made by Conitec to date are based on eminently technical parameters”, he says.

At this Tuesday’s meeting, the committee also discussed the society’s contributions to a public consultation on the incorporation of Regn-Cov2 (casirivimabe and imdevimabe) for the treatment of those infected with the covid virus, in order to prevent the disease from worsening and hospitalizations. It was the second time that the incorporation of the drug was analyzed by Conitec, which maintained the recommendation not to incorporate the drug in the SUS. In both, the committee pointed out the limitations of the available clinical studies and considered that uncertainties about the benefits of using the drug in the SUS persist.

Decisions displease pharmacists and patient families

Many of the decisions are criticized by pharmaceutical companies and by the families of patients who have high expectations for new drugs. “All the industries would like their products to be incorporated, and that is why there are criticisms of the commission’s work”, says Mussolini.

According to him, in the last five years, the system for approving or rejecting a new technology in the SUS has become more professional and effective. “At first, Conitec challenged the product’s registration in the country by saying that it was not effective or safe,” he says. “The commission has evolved and doesn’t do that anymore. If the drug is registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), it is because its efficacy and safety have been proven”, he says.

Mussolini stresses that Conitec needs to make choices because the SUS budget is stuck. “No one can say, however, that the commission failed to incorporate a product that was cost-effective and there was a clear demonstration that it was much better than the one on the market”, says Mussolini. “This doesn `t happen”.

Other countries follow a similar model

Countries with public health systems such as United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have health technology assessment agencies (ATS) to decide which products should be offered to the population. It is a way to prevent public money from being invested in items that will raise the cost of the system, without bringing significant health gains to the population.

Conitec was inspired by the British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), a strong and independent institute. While he determines what should be offered to the population, Conitec only makes recommendations. The Ministry of Health can accept them or not. Most of the time, the folder follows what was recommended by the committee.

All over the world, the high budgetary impact of new drugs is one of the factors that compromise the rapid incorporation of products. “Sometimes a technology can be cost-effective, but it has a high budgetary impact if offered to a large number of people”, says economist Vania Canuto, coordinator of Conitec.

In other situations, the reverse is true. “A drug for a rare disease may not be as cost-effective as it has a high unit price and limited benefit, but the budget impact is smaller because the number of patients who need the drug is small,” she says.

The world’s most expensive drug record has been broken faster and faster. “New technologies are much more expensive. It has been a challenge for all health systems in the world to incorporate drugs that cost around US$ 2 million”, says Vania. Currently, this is the price of Zolgensma, a single-dose gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in the United States.

Approved by National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) last year, the treatment underwent evaluation of the Medicine Market Regulation Chamber (CMED). She defined that the maximum price for commercialization in Brazil should be R$ 2.8 million. A bill pending in Congress intends to oblige the SUS to provide this and other gene therapies for AME, without the need for an assessment by Conitec.