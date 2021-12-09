Conspiracy theory points out that Douglas Costa set Grêmio’s relegation

A conspiracy theory circulating on social media points out that Douglas Costa had thrown in the towel and believed in Grêmio’s relegation. There are some factors listed by theorists. And everything will be resolved today, with the last round of the Brasileirão 2021, played from 9:30 pm.

Douglas Costa had his wedding scheduled for this week, in Rio de Janeiro, the Brasileirão should have ended on the 5th. The problem was that the CBF remade the calendar, this in October, and played the final round for the 9th. , DC’s party would end up being before the championship’s conclusion.

Douglas Costa wanted to demote Grêmio?

Douglas Costa, clearly forced the third yellow card in the game against São Paulo. Thus, he was left out of the match against Corinthians, and a defeat would have relegated Grêmio. The most expensive player in the squad was not on the field to help the team. For theorists, it was premeditated.

Grêmio usually do well against Corinthians in Itaquera

If the team had lost the game, the team would fall. And then he could be released for his wedding party, scheduled six months earlier and which cost a fortune. But Grêmio tied and arrived alive in the last round.

In addition, there was a show by Thiaguinho in Porto Alegre, last weekend. But the direction made the attacker travel to São Paulo, even though he couldn’t even stay in the reserve bank.

Grêmio survived, Douglas Costa was not released for his wedding and will start this Thursday against Atlético-MG. At the very least, everything was very strange in this final stretch. Again, this is a conspiracy theory that circulates in WhatsApp groups.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA