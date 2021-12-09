Copel (CPLE6) will pay R$ 283 million in JCP

Business

Copel (CPLE6) announced this Wednesday (8) that it will pay R$ 283 million in interest on equity (JCP).

The total amount will be BRL 283,173,477.44, divided as follows: the amount per common share will be BRL 0.09748467, for preferred papers, the payment will be BRL 0.10723314, and, finally, the price paid per unit will be R$0.52641723.

The company informed that shareholders with a long position until the end of the trading session on December 30, 2021 will have rights to the proceeds.

There has been no definition of the payment date for the time being, but Copel determined that this will be carried out at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place until April 2022. In addition, the papers will be sold as “ex-proventos” on January 3rd.

Copel (CPLE6) approves BRL 2,067 billion for the investment program planned for 2022

O Administrative Council Copel also approved this Wednesday (8) the amount of BRL 2.067 billion for the investment program forecast for 2022. The company aims to permanently improve operational efficiency and reduce costs through the advancement of important projects, highlighting the continuity of execution of the Paraná Trifásico and Smart Grid programs already started in 2021.

Of the estimated amount, R$1.634 billion will be allocated to distribution; R$237.3 million to generation; and R$87.5 million to transmission.

“These programs aim to renew depreciated assets in rural areas, improve quality and speed of service, integrate with smart cities and improve information via network sensing”, explains Adriano Rudek de Moura, Director of Finance and Relations with Copel investors, in a statement to the market.

Copel (CPLE6) quadruples profit in 3Q21 and Ebitda grows 275%

With significant variations in the year-on-year comparison, Copel more than quadrupled its net profit to BRL 2.85 billion and increased its EBITDA by 275% to BRL 4.49 billion.

The quarterly result of Copel points to a revenue of R$ 6.9 billion against R$ 4.3 billion in the same period in 2020. “A significant part of this result is a reflection of the positive effect caused by the gain in the divestment of Copel Telecomunicações, with an impact of R$ 1,723 .9 million, and for the renegotiation of the hydrological risk (GSF), in the amount of R$ 1,570.5 million”, emphasizes the electric company.