Copel, Vibra and Equatorial report earnings, Nubank hits the stock exchange and more news

The corporate news this Thursday (09) highlights the debut of Nubank on the US stock exchange, the distribution of earnings by Vibra, Equatorial and Copel. The latter, in addition, announced that it estimates a Capex of 2.1 billion for the next year.

BNDES scheduled a hearing on the Eletrobras privatization process for December 22, 2021.

Engie signed a financing agreement with BNDES in the amount of R$1.473 billion.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Real Time: Check out corporate analytics and instant coverage of the latest market news

Check out the highlights:

Nubank

Nubank arrived on the American stock exchange (Nasdaq) as the most valuable financial institution in Latin America. THE fintech it priced its offer at $9 per share in its IPO, the top of the indicative range. At that amount, the bank will debut worth US$ 41.7 billion.

Eletrobras

The analysis of the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) was postponed, in defeat for the government. A few hours before the start of the session scheduled for yesterday (8), the minister-rapporteur for the process, Aroldo Cedraz, had not presented his opinion to the other members of the body’s collegiate body and surprised other ministers by withdrawing from the agenda.

The trial of the process should take place in an extraordinary session to be called by the TCU for next Wednesday, 15th. The minister had promised to make the vote available on the afternoon of Tuesday, 7, which did not happen. The delay led some ministers to consider a request for a view, so that there is more time to understand the matter.

In addition, BNDES scheduled a hearing on the Eletrobras privatization process for December 22, 2021.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Vibra Energy

The Vibra ([ativo=BRDT3]) will pay the second installment of interest on equity on December 20, 2021.

The value of the 2nd installment of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) is R$143,097,156.94 or 0.12665821282 per share.

In addition, as the remaining balance related to the value of the first installment of the interest on equity, arising from the treasury shares in that period, the Company will pay R$ 5,450,378.50 or 0.0048242412 per share.

The shareholders in the shareholding position on December 14, 2021 will be entitled to both payments. The total amount to be paid on 12/20/2021 is R$ R$ 148,547,535.44 or R$ 0.13148245401 per share .

Equatorial

Equatorial (EQTL3) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.72 per share, totaling R$707.1 million. Payment will be on December 29, 2021.

Shareholders holding shares issued by the company on April 30, 2021 are entitled to receive dividends.

Itaúsa

Itaúsa (ITSA4) approved the merger of a spun-off portion of the shareholders’ equity of Itaú Unibanco Participações (Iupar) corresponding to 39,386,461 Class A shares issued by XP Inc.

Copel

Copel (CPLE6) approved the payment of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) with a total amount of R$283.1 million, of which R$R$0.0974 per ON share, R$0.1072 per PNA share and PNB and R$0.5264 per share Unit.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Payment will be made based on the shareholding position as of December 30th. However, the company from Paraná has not yet defined the date for payment of the resource.

In addition to the announcement of the JCP payment, Copel estimates a Capex of R$ 2.1 billion in 2022.

According to Copel, most of the investments planned for 2022 are aimed at improving operational efficiency.

engie

Engie (EGIE3) announced the signing of a contract with the National Development Bank (BNDES) to make a loan, in the amount of R$ 1.473 billion, to implement the Santo Agostinho Wind Farm – Phase I “Santo Agostinho”.

Equatorial

Equatorial (EQTL3) concluded the acquisition of the shareholdings of Solenergias and Helios through its subsidiary, Equatorial Serviços. The company paid R$42.2 million to Quasar Consultoria.

Aura Minerals

Aura Mineral (AURA33) informed yesterday (8) the start of construction of the Almas Project in Tocatins. The Almas Project has an unleveraged IRR of 57% per year for 17 years, considering gold prices at US$ 1,800 per ounce.

The resources required for the Almas Project investment come from the issuance of debentures by Aura Almas in the amount of approximately US$ 77 million.

athena health

Shareholders of Athena Saúde (ATEA3) approved the merger of Giardino Participações. With that, the company highlights that there was an increase in the amount of capital of R$ 2.1 million.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Brisanet

Brisanet (BRIT3) released operating data for November. The company registered an increase of 18,300 new customers last month.

In 2021, the company registered a 32% growth in new customers in the Northeast, with more than 824 thousand new subscribers.

enaut

The total production of Enauta ([ativo=ENTA3]) reached 694.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 23.1 thousand boe in November, down 0.4% compared to October.

AES Brazil

AES Brasil (AESB3) announced the temporary suspension of the Tucano merger.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related