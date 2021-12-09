Copom does as expected, but adopts a harsh tone in a statement when reinforcing concerns about inflation, economists point out

In a scenario of galloping inflation, but of technical recession, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided for a new high of 1.50 percentage point of the Selic (the basic interest rate) this Wednesday (8) , with the rate going from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, in line with what the Copom had already indicated at the last meeting, in October.

It was the seventh consecutive movement in interest rates, after the BC cut the base rate to the historic low (2%) amid the covid-19 pandemic. With the December decision, the interest rate shock this year reached 7.25 percentage points, the highest in almost 20 years – since the cycle between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2003. And the Selic reached the highest level since September 2017, when it was in a slack cycle after reaching 14.25% amid the crisis of 2015 and 2016.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

For economists consulted by InfoMoney, even though the decision came in line with expectations and economic activity is weak amid successive below-expected data, the Copom statement that followed the statement brought more elements hawkish (harder on inflation), showing that the Committee is more concerned about high inflation.

João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos, highlights the Copom’s indication that he will persevere in the strategy until he consolidates disinflation and anchors expectations, also signaling that he will put interest rates at a “significantly contractionary” level. “Focus is on inflation, activity is secondary at this time”, he adds.

An outstanding point is that the BC highlighted the economic slowdown, “stating that it is moderately below expectations”. As evaluated by Thais Zara, senior economist at LCA Consultores, live from InfoMoney (see in full above), the Committee did not indicate that bad activity data affected the balance of risks.

Thais also emphasizes that there was a greater emphasis in the communiqué in relation to the external sector. This amid the indication that some central banks of major economies have clearly expressed the need to be cautious in the face of greater persistence of inflation, making financial conditions more challenging for emerging economies. In addition, the possibility of a new wave of Covid-19 during winter and the emergence of the Ômicron variant add uncertainty about the pace of recovery in the central economies.

Patricia Pereira, chief strategist at MAG Investimentos, also highlighted during the live that she believes it is important to follow the Copom minutes to be released next week to understand whether the BC will maintain the indication in the previous document that it will pursue compliance with the 2022 inflation target ceiling of 5%, or a longer-term horizon will be pursued for 2023. The projection is for an IPCA of 4.70% for next year, giving the BC little room for maneuver to meet the target, even more so in a very challenging year with elections.

XP also points out that the statement brought a higher-than-expected inflation forecast for 2022 (4.7%) and for 2023 (3.2%), even with a significant cut in the administrative price inflation forecast for 2022 (or ie, the forecast of market price inflation has increased significantly).

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

between the elements hawkish of the communiqué, the Copom stated that “it is opportune to significantly advance (a word that was added in relation to the last document) the process of monetary tightening in the restrictive territory.”

“The addition of the term ‘significantly’ suggests, in our view, that the Copom now sees a higher terminal rate than that observed at its last meeting”, assesses XP’s economic analysis team.

The Committee also added in relation to the previous communiqué that “it will persevere in its strategy until it consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals”. “In our view, the recent increase in inflation expectations for 2022 and beyond that horizon is in fact bothering the Committee”, he points out.

See too:

– With the Selic rate at 9.25% per year, prospects for new highs and elections approaching, what are the best investments?

– How is the income from savings with Selic at 9.25% per year? Understand what changes and see simulation

on the side dovish (mild, with monetary easing), XP points out that the Copom has not changed its assessment on the fiscal front, despite the recent approval by part of the PEC dos Precatório in Congress.

In addition, the Copom now aims at “converging” inflation to the target path, rather than “meeting” the target (signaling that the Committee recognizes that meeting the target in 2022 would require an exaggerated sacrifice).

For Goldman Sachs, BC made an “innovation” by anticipating a very challenging inflation scenario in 2022, citing the search for inflation convergence to targets “along” the relevant horizon, instead of convergence to targets ” in the “relevant horizons of 2022 and 2023.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“In our assessment, this is the tacit recognition that, despite a posture and disposition hawkish, inflation will likely still be visibly above the midpoint of the 3.50% inflation target at the end of 2022″, he points out.

Still in a high cycle

Goldman projects another 1.5-point increase at its early February 2022 meeting, to 10.75%, and a terminal Selic rate between 11.75% and 12% by the end of the first quarter of 2022, with modest cuts predicted to the end of 2022.

For XP, tonight’s decision is in line with the scenario that the Selic rate will reach 11.5% at the end of the monetary tightening cycle, until March 22. “The hawkish tone brings upside risk to this projection, even though: i) the Committee has reinforced the 1.5 point increase pace for the next meeting; and ii) we believe that the deceleration of economic activity will intensify in the future, leading the Committee to reduce the pace at the March meeting to 75 basis points”, he assesses.

Thais Zara, in turn, projects another increase of 1.5 points at the next meeting and another 1 point in March 2022, taking the rate to 11.75%, remaining at this level until the end of the year.

For Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, who also sees a tougher statement from the BC regarding inflation, the BC should still make another increase of 1.5 points at the February meeting and, from then on, “may change the hand of a posture hawkish for more dovish at the subsequent meeting, to make a final high at a slower pace”.

Bradesco BBI assesses that the Copom has shown itself committed to bringing inflation to the target, but keeping a safe step by walking at a solid pace. recent data, suggesting that demand pressures on inflation may ease at some point.

“For now, we continue to expect the Selic to reach a peak of 11.5% in the first quarter, with two more increases, of 1.5 points and 0.75 points (to 11.5%), being reduced to 10.5 % at the end of 2022 with the end of some uncertainties”, assess the bank’s economists.

Itaú BBA, in turn, maintained its forecast that the end of the high cycle should culminate with the Selic rate at 11.75% per year, which is consistent with the projections presented in the 1.5 high notice in February and 1 point in March. However, he believes that more will be known about the basis of the BC’s decision next Tuesday, with the release of the Copom minutes. In addition, the December Quarterly Inflation Report will be released on Thursday, which will deepen the authorities’ view.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related