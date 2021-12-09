Copom gave up on inflation target at any cost in 2022, says ex-BC

The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to raise the Selic rate to 9.25% for the seventh time in a row, indicating a new high of the same magnitude in February, was in line with expectations by the majority in the market and should have no impact relevant information on exchange and the stock market.

Interest rates, however, especially those with shorter maturities, may rise, as part of investors expected the Central Bank (BC) to indicate a slowdown in the Selic rate hike due to weak activity data, assesses the former head of the BC’s Department of Open Market Operations (Demab) and current Renaissance chief strategist Sérgio Goldenstein.

Although the BC reinforces its concern with anchoring inflation expectations — which are above the center of the target for 2022 and 2023, of 3.50% and 3.25% respectively -, Goldenstein assesses that the monetary authority threw the towel on pursue the target for 2022, given the significant cost this can have on economic activity, which is already weak.

See below the main excerpts from the interview with TradeMap.

What is the signal of the BC communiqué for the next steps of monetary policy?

BC’s statement came in line with what I expected. The BC acted correctly in signaling the maintenance of the pace of interest rate hikes in February. If it didn’t, it would contribute to an even stronger deflation of inflation. Despite all the concern with the activity, it is possible to observe that the BC’s focus is to anchor inflation expectations.

What is the impact of the Copom decision on the markets?

As some analysts expected that, due to the frustrating activity data, the BC would lighten the tone, the interest rate curve could stay flat [achatada], with interest rates with shorter maturities likely to rise slightly, while rates with longer maturities may continue to fall.

As for the exchange rate, I think the impact is neutral. Brazil’s interest differential [para os mercados desenvolvidos] is already relevant. If the basic interest rate in Brazil is now going to be 11%, 12% or 13%, that is less relevant. Likewise for the Stock Exchange, I don’t see major changes in the statement to have major impacts. The interest curve already reflects an increase in the Selic rate to 12.25% at the end of the monetary tightening cycle, an already high level.

What is your expectation for monetary policy?

I maintained the scenario for monetary policy, which is one more high of 150 basis points in February and another of 100 points in March, with the Selic rate ending the current monetary tightening cycle at 11.75%.

The risk for this scenario is that we have a greater persistence of the supply shock [redução da oferta de suprimentos verificada na pandemia por conta do fechamento de fábricas] and the continued worsening of inflation expectations. But our scenario indicates that supply shocks should dissipate early next year, causing current inflation to fall, which helps to reduce inflation expectations.

Fiscal uncertainty has contributed to the worsening of inflation expectations. With the advance of the approval of the PEC of Precatório, this risk diminished?

The BC recognizes that concern with the fiscal framework has raised risk premiums and this impacts monetary policy via the inflation expectations channel. But that did not change the BC’s balance of risks.

BC continues to see an upside risk [de aumento] for inflation on the fiscal side, and less pressure from rising prices on the commodity side. He did not include weak economic activity in the balance of risk, which could be a further sign.dovish‘ (less inclined to monetary tightening].

Despite inflation expectations being above the midpoint of the target, economic activity has slowed down, with a 0.1% drop in GDP in the third quarter. How does BC assess this balance of risks?

BC did not give relevant weight to the activity. He acknowledged that GDP came in below expectations, but kept his tone harsh in the stretch that reinforces that it is appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to significantly advance into contractionary territory. However, it gave a plus sign “dovish” when stressing that he will persevere in his strategy until the anchoring “around his goals” is consolidated.

In the previous communiqué, he mentioned the adjustment of monetary policy to ensure ‘compliance with the inflation target’. This signals that BC will no longer pursue the 2022 target with fire and fire. The BC abandoned the previous focus of pursuing the 2022 target with iron and fire given the cost that this would have and the concern shifted to anchoring inflation expectations for 2023.

The inflation projection in BC’s baseline scenario was 3.2% for 2023, just a small deviation from the center of the target [de 3,25% para aquele ano], but she comes up.

The BC highlighted in the statement a worsening of the external scenario for emerging countries with central banks preparing to raise interest rates. What is the impact of this for Brazil?

Central banks of developed economies are raising the tone hawkish [mais inclinado ao aperto monetário] and that’s another factor of concern. If the Fed [Federal Reserve, banco central dos EUA] is more aggressive, it could lead to a depreciation of emerging currencies.

On the other hand, a new wave of Covid-19 could affect activity. The market has already stated that the Fed will raise the base interest rate in the middle of next year. If something more aggressive than what is priced in the market comes, it will lead to a global appreciation of the dollar. It could be that, given the already significant level of depreciation of the real, the Brazilian currency will have a less bad performance than other emerging currencies, but it would not escape.

How should the upcoming elections impact investments?

There is already a lot of risk premium built into assets with electoral uncertainty. But if you have a third way candidate with a chance of winning, the risk premiums will melt. On the other hand, if we have a polarized political environment, with candidates with populist proposals and risk of rupture, risk premiums may rise. Part of this negative scenario is already in asset prices, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get worse.