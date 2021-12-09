Copom, Nubank’s IPO and what you need to know to invest today

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) yesterday raised the basic interest rate (Selic) from 7.75% to 9.25%, and signaled that in February it should rise again, to 10.75%. The announcement was within what most experts expected. The surprise portion came from two specific excerpts of the statement with the decision.

In the first, the Central Bank says that it is appropriate for the cycle of high interest rates to advance “significantly” into contractionary territory. In practice, this means that the institution finds it justifiable to keep interest rates well above inflation for a while.

In the second section, Copom officials say they will “persevere in their strategy until not only the disinflation process is consolidated, but also the anchoring of expectations around their goals.” In other words: interest rates will remain high until inflation slows down and the market expects price increases more in line with those sought by the Central Bank – 3.50% next year and 3.25% in 2023.

The market will have its first chance to react to the decision on Thursday. Short-term interest rates could rise a bit and the dollar could lose steam because of the more rigorous tone of the Copom in relation to inflation. But the effects should be limited to these two movements because the decision lived up to expectations.

Among the stocks, the decision could help boost the price of bank papers, which benefit from higher interest rates, and weigh on those in the retail sector or whose current price reflects expectations of strong growth in the future.

Nubank

Nubank, Brazil’s biggest fintech, with 48 million users, held its IPO (IPO) last night in the United States. Each share sold for $9, putting the company’s market value at $41.5 billion. This means that, with eight years of history in the market, it is worth more than traditional Brazilian banks such as Itaú Unibanco, valued at US$ 37.7 billion, and Bradesco, at US$ 36.2 billion.

Nubank will also be traded in Brazil as of today via BDRs (papers issued locally by companies listed abroad) with the ticker NUBR33. Investors, however, will have to wait until a little after 11:30 am to trade the paper, because B3 will first wait for the price to be formed in the US market and then release operations with the BDR here.

Inflation in China

The Chinese government announced on Wednesday night that the rise in the country’s producer prices decreased in November both in the monthly comparison – from 2.5% to zero – and in the accumulated in 12 months – from 13.5% to 12. 9%. The reduction was mainly a consequence of measures to stabilize the price of coal, which had soared in previous months.

The rise in China’s producer prices is being closely monitored as the country is a major exporter of industrial goods and rising costs were starting to be passed on to consumers. This pass-through lost momentum in November – the monthly increase in Chinese consumer prices was 0.4% last month, compared to 0.7% in October.

However, the data suggest “little signs that the rise in global inflationary pressure is easing,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, adding that China’s producer inflation in 12 months, although it has eased, was above the 12.4% predicted by experts.

“This is not a good sign for the coming months as producer prices tend to move ahead of consumer prices not just in China but across the world.”

Other highlights of today

In addition to the reaction to the Copom decision, Thursday will be marked by a vote in the Senate regarding the exemption from the payroll. The text in practice authorizes 17 sectors of the economy to pay a social security contribution of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue instead of 20% on the payroll.

Companies that depend on large contingents of labor are on the list of beneficiaries, such as shoe, vehicle and clothing manufacturers, animal protein producers, civil construction, information and communication technology companies, among others.

The expectation is that the text is approved and the incentives extended until the end of 2023. Without approval, the sectors will lose benefits from January onwards.

Among the indicators, the highlight in Brazil is the release of the first preview of the IGP-M (General Market Price Index), in the morning.

Abroad, data on requests for unemployment benefits in the United States are expected at 10:30 am.