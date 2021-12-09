Copom raises the Selic rate to 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years | Economy

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic rate this Wednesday (8) from 7.75% per year to 9.25% per year – increase of 1.5 percentage points . The decision was unanimous.

With the seventh consecutive increase, the Selic rate reaches the highest level in just over four years – in July 2017, it was at 10.25% per year.

The forecast of financial market analysts is that the rate will continue to rise in the coming months. According to the “Focus” report, a survey of more than 100 financial institutions released on Monday (6) by the BC, the Selic should reach 11.25% a year by the end of 2022.

In a press release, the Copom assessed that consumer inflation “remains high” and that Brazilian economic activity has “moderately below expectations”.

For the committee, there are questions regarding respect for the country’s fiscal rules, which contributes to raising inflation above the projected level and leads the Central Bank to respond with an increase in the economy’s basic interest rates. “It is appropriate that the monetary tightening cycle significantly advances into contractionary territory”, ponders the committee in a note.

The evolution of the Selic rate Since 2017, in % per year Source: Central Bank

Still, the Copom said that it foresees another adjustment of 1.5 percentage points at the next meeting, scheduled for February 1st and 2nd next year.

“The committee will persevere in its strategy until it consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals,” he says in a note.

Finally, the committee assesses that there is a “possibility” of a new wave of the pandemic during the winter in the northern hemisphere, and that the appearance of the omicron variant “adds uncertainty” regarding the recovery of developed economies.

The arrival of the Selic rate at the level of 9.25% was already expected by the financial market. The trend had also been anticipated by the BC’s director of Monetary Policy, Bruno Serra, in an interview four weeks ago – see the video below:

How the Selic rate is defined

The Central Bank’s main instrument to contain price increases is the basic interest rate, defined based on the inflation targeting system.

When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic. When inflation estimates are in line with targets, it reduces the Selic rate.

For 2021, the central inflation target is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%.

Right now, the BC is already looking at the 2022 inflation target to set interest rates. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

In the preview of November, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the official inflation of the country, was at 1.17%. This was the highest rate for the period since 2002. In 12 months, inflation reached double-digit levels: 10.73%, the highest since February 2016.

According to a survey by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation’s Higher Institute of Administration and Economics (ISAE/FGV), more than half of inflation this year is the result of the increase in fuel, energy and meat. These are among the items that weigh most on Brazilians’ pockets and on inflation.

The financial market estimates that inflation measured by the IPCA will total 10.18% this year, more than double the central target (7.5%) and above the 5.25% ceiling of the target system. For 2022, the market inflation forecast is 5.02%, above the target system ceiling for the second year in a row.

As the basic interest rate of the economy rose to 9.25% per year, investments in savings accounts now have the same income as the so-called “old savings account”.

Since 2012, savings have had two types of remuneration. When the Selic rate is up to 8.5% per year, the yield is limited to a percentage of 70% of the basic interest plus the Reference Rate (TR, calculated by the Central Bank and which has been at zero since 2017). Above this level, the yield is 0.50% per month, or 6.17% per year.

For deposits made until April 2012, that is, in the so-called “old savings”, returns are always calculated in the second way – regardless of the interest rate in effect.

Even starting to yield more from December, the modality will continue losing to inflation and to other fixed income investments. At least in the short term.

Consequences of high interest rates

According to economists, the increase in the basic interest rate in the economy has several effects on the economy. See the main ones below: