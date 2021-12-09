Corinthians announces André Figueiredo as base manager

Corinthians announced today (8) the hiring of André Figueiredo as the new manager of the youth categories of the Parque São Jorge club. The professional was nominated by Carlos Brazil, his predecessor, who left Timão to work in professional football for Vasco da Gama.

New person responsible for training Corinthians’ young players, Figueiredo has worked at Chapecoense and Al Nasr, from the United Arab Emirates. The professional, however, made most of his career at Atlético-MG, where he worked in all key positions at Galo’s base until reaching the position of director, in the 2017 season.

André Figueiredo arrives this week at Parque São Jorge and his first big challenge is to compete in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup next year. The new base manager is likely to lose some professionals, who will possibly leave Corinthians and join Brazil at Vasco.

“The club welcomes André Figueiredo with a warm welcome and the certainty that his time at the club will be hugely successful. With that, Corinthians confirms that it has been informed of the exclusively personal decision of professional Carlos Brazil to leave the football management of The manager will take on a new challenge in his career, in charge of professional football at CR Vasco da Gama, in his hometown of Rio. Corinthians thanks Brazil for its services and wishes him success in continuing his career,” wrote Corinthians in note.