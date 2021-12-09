Corinthians announces the signing of Andr Figueiredo as the new youth category manager

A few hours after the official departure of Carlos Brazil, Corinthians announced the hiring of its new manager of the youth categories. It’s about the ex-soccer player, André Figueiredo.

The new manager arrives at the prestigious club, as he was nominated by Carlos Brazil. Figueiredo worked on the board of directors at Atlético Mineiro as director and general manager. In addition, he worked as football director at Chapecoense, in 2018, and was also a coach at Al Nasr, in the Emirates.

In addition to his entire club curriculum, André Figueiredo also has an academic background. The new Corinthians base manager has an A degree from the CBF Academy.

Corinthians also explained the reason for Carlos Brazil’s departure. According to the Parque São Jorge club, the decision was “exclusively personal”. It is worth remembering that the manager will assume a position in professional football at Vasco, who is in the B Series of Brasileirão.

See Corinthians’ official note

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista announces the arrival of André Figueiredo to occupy the position of manager of the Youth Football Categories, replacing Carlos Brazil.

Former soccer athlete, André Figueiredo arrives accredited with a curriculum that includes the A diploma from the CBF Academy and passages in all key positions of Futebol de Base at Atlético-MG, including the positions of general manager and director, until 2017 In addition, he was director of Professional Football at Chapecoense-SC, in 2018, and technical assistant at Al Nasr Dubai, in the Emirates, in 2019.

The club welcomes André Figueiredo with a warm welcome and the certainty that his time at the club will be hugely successful.

With this, Corinthians confirms that it was informed of the exclusively personal decision of professional Carlos Brazil to leave the youth football management team. The manager will take on a new challenge in his career, in charge of professional football at CR Vasco da Gama, in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro.

Corinthians thanks Brazil for the services provided and wishes him success in the continuity of his career.“

