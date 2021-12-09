Corinthians hits with Paulinho and player should be the first reinforcement announced for 2022

Corinthians is very close to announcing its first reinforcement for 2022. It is Paulinho, midfielder who shone at the club between 2010 and 2013. The player accepted a two-year proposal, until the end of 2023, to return to Timão.

The entire negotiation is already right between the two parties. Only a few bureaucratic details are missing, such as the last round of the Campeonato Brasileiro, which takes place this Thursday, that separate the player from the official announcement by Corinthians.

Idol of the club’s fans at Parque São Jorge, Paulinho gave some hints of what was right during the week. On Sunday, the player praised Renato Augusto for the goal scored against Grêmio. Last Thursday night, he published a photo commemorating the Paulistão Mulher title, won by Corinthians against São Paulo.

Since leaving Timão in 2013, Paulinho has only played abroad. His first experience was at Tottenham, England. Soon after, his career followed at Guangzhou Evergrande, where he was sold to Barcelona and returned to Chinese football after 49 games in Spain. In 2021, he signed with Al Ahly, from Saudi Arabia, where he played only four games and terminated the contract in September.

During his time at Corinthians, Paulinho won four titles, being fundamental in all of them: Campeonato Brasileiro (2011), Libertadores (2012), Mundial de Clubes (2012) and Paulistão (2013). He was also with the group that won the Recopa, in 2013, but did not play. For the Parque São Jorge club, there are 167 games played and 34 goals scored.

See more at: Paulinho and Mercado da Bola.