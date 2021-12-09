Corinthians’ long-time dream, Talisca receives a visit from the businessman in Arabia

After having his name linked to Corinthians in recent days, Anderson Talisca was visited by Renato Costa and Phillipe Boaz, from Carlos Leite Sports, company that manages your career in Saudi Arabia. The player has a contract until June 30, 2024 with Al Nassr.

According to ge.com, the visit is due to back wages. According to the publication, Anderson Talisca has not received payment for a few months and, because of that, he is considering the contract termination with the Arab club.

The situation, however, is not so easy to define. Talisca arrived at the club, which paid R$ 50 million to get him out of Guangzhou Evergrande, in China, in May this year. Even so, the player and his representatives will discuss the player’s future on Al Nassr.

The end of the year should be quite busy behind the scenes at Corinthians. In addition to the search for reinforcements and the probable arrival of Paulinho, the Parque São Jorge club should also define the departures of some players.

Gil’s Comment

Gil and Anderson Talisca became friends during their stint in Chinese football. This Wednesday afternoon, the defender commented on a photo of the attacking midfielder in the Instagram. With the already famous emoji in his eyes, the shirt 4 piqued Faithful’s curiosity – see below.

