Corinthians visits Juventude in the last game of the season to guarantee fourth place in the Brasileirão

This Thursday night, Corinthians takes the field for the last time in 2021. For the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship, Timão visits Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi, and the ball rolls at 21:30 (GMT).

Already classified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022, the team coached by Sylvinho wants to finish the Brasileirão in fourth place, its current position. For that, just a single victory in the duel this Thursday.

Fighting against relegation, Juventude need to beat Corinthians. With 43 points, the team from the south of the country needs to add more points than Bahia, who face Fortaleza, to remain in the elite division of national football.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the duel, the my helm detailed the match below. Check out!

lineup

Cantillo, injured, and Róger Guedes, suspended for the third yellow card, are out. On the other hand, Fagner and Gabriel returned to the related list. Thus, Sylvinho can call Corinthians to take the field this Sunday with: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Gabriel; Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito and Jô.

Arbitration

The referee responsible for the match is Rodolpho Toski Marques, who will be assisted by Bruno Boschilia and Ivan Carlos Bohn at the flags. The person responsible for the VAR will be Emerson de Almeida Ferreira.

Streaming

The fan who will follow the game will only have one transmission option. O Premiere, system of pay-per-view, which broadcasts the last Corinthians match in 2021.

It is still possible to follow the duel in real time from my helm. Here, the bid by bid starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and fans can interact with other internet users, in addition to having access to exclusive photos and videos.

