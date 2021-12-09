Court cases show routine of PCO scams on employees

The PCO (Partido da Causa Operária) is sued in court for defaulting on its employees. The report of DCM obtained access to exchanges of messages and documents that show coups by leaders of the legend, sons of founder Rui Costa Pimenta, on workers.

Between 2019 and 2020, while people begged for wages, the Pimenta family traveled across Europe. One of the children posted photos on social media from a 50-day tour in Portugal, Italy and Germany.

The PCO is subsidized by donations, newspaper sales and crowdfunding on websites. The caption officially states that it has one second of electoral propaganda time.

Until 2018, the Partido da Causa Operária received R$ 980,691.10 from the Party Fund, almost R$ 1 million. According to the TSE, the PCO was left out of the division of resources for not complying with the requirements set out in the performance clause. This money would be mainly to pay political campaign costs and financing. The party, however, has not elected any parliamentarian since 2004, when it made the only councilor in its history.

“PCO seemed to me to be very combative in its politics and very welcoming in its militancy, but with time, coexistence becomes surveillance, control and manipulation. They play you against your family, your ‘petty-bourgeois’ friends, your work and your relationships”, says Gabriela Tavares, a former member of the legend, to the DCM.

Former Employee Lawsuits

There are lawsuits filed against the PCO at the 29th Labor Court of São Paulo.

One is from March 3, 2020, filed by William Terence Dunne against the Partido da Causa Operária and the João Jorge Costa Pimenta Foundation.

He asked for compensation of R$ 72,000 for irregularities in the payment of services rendered, overtime and irregularities in the employment relationship, which should have been CLT.

Judge Luciana Garcia, on August 23, 2021, ruled in favor of Dunne, condemning the party to indemnity of R$75,000 in second instance. William Dunne worked for seven years at the PCO.

Another lawsuit, by Eliane Borges, has been filed since August 24, 2021, charging R$ 40 thousand. The process is still open.

Another lawsuit was filed by Ezio Medeiros on December 12, 2019. In the lawsuit, he asks for R$108,000 in damages.

Judge Leticia Amaral applied a sentence of R$ 100,000, plus costs of R$ 2,000.

None of the people who went to court were voluntary militants of the Workers’ Cause Party, but ex-employees who complained about the working conditions.

Employee begged for money for four months, post

Skype Dialogs sent to DCM show a militant named Ralfo begging for money for João Jorge Caproni Pimenta, son of Rui Costa Pimenta and his advisor. The conversations are on the 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 23rd of September; October 9th; November 11th, 15th and 18th; and December 5 and 17, 2019.

“Job JJ [João Jorge] With all due respect to your lordship: Any predictions for when I will receive July? Today is September 2nd. In 8 days it will be charged to me”, writes Ralfo.

Rui Costa’s son did not respond. “For the love of Trotsky!” the militant pleads on the 3rd. On September 23rd he asks if there is “a solution in sight or in time”.

On October 9th, the tone becomes more serious:

“John, I’m doing my best to fulfill my obligations. I’m with my mother in the ICU in a hospital in São José de Rio Preto. In the mornings I haven’t been able to do the newsletter, but in the afternoon I’ve been writing two stories a day, updating the PCO page and making corrections last night. Tomorrow is the 10th and I have bills to pay. I left a note with Henrique on Sunday before hitting the road, asking for money. On the 10th, tomorrow, I will have R$5,000 to be received (R$300 deducted for the party). I need money. I can’t go on without perspective anymore. Give me something, please.”

There is no response from João Jorge Caproni Pimenta in the conversation. On Skype on November 11, the militant sends a sad emoji and asks: “answer me for the sake of old times”.

“Hi, hadn’t seen your messages. I still haven’t got the money. I’m chasing after,” says João Pimenta.

“I’m rooting for you to catch up.”

On November 18, Ralph says: “Help!”. João then answers: “Look Ralph, I can see it, but we’re short here”. And the militant says: “what a coincidence!”.

On December 17th he asks for help “for the love of Zeus”.

João Jorge Caproni Pimenta’s silence translates into a conversation with his older sister, Natália.

The dialogues between the children of Rui Costa Pimenta

Founder Rui Costa Pimenta has been on trips around Europe, far from the PCO’s problems. Activist payments were not made and this was the subject of Skype conversations.

Another son, Carlos Henrique Caproni, also traveled around the Old Continent, in countries like Portugal, Italy and Germany.

On December 5, Ralfo asked if João Jorge Caproni could give “some help”. On the 11th of that month, João looks for Natália Pimenta, who says: “Tell me you’re not going to do it today, that tomorrow or I don’t know when you give a more conclusive answer”.

“You better have an answer. I’ll ask Dad. Playing forward indefinitely will open a crisis. The guy is already super fresh”, replies João Caproni.

Rui Costa Pimenta’s daughter demands an answer from João Jorge Caproni. He replies that he’s going to adjourn until the end of a meeting.

“But answer something. This creates insecurity”, emphasized Natália Pimenta.

“He says he’ll see later (…). Anything. Do it. TI have post on delaying payments. Never leave someone who is charging you in a vacuum. He’ll think you’re running away. It will be insecure and the relationship will get worse”.

The conversation between the two takes on a more serious tone on January 29, 2020. And they cite late payments from other PCO militants.

“Henrique [Áreas] and Juca [Simonard, hoje jornalista no Brasil 247] did they receive their June salary?”, asks Natália Pimenta in one of the chats. “No, Juca didn’t raise a penny in this crisis,” says João, who amends by saying that Henrique will receive a previously agreed-upon sum.

Natalia then answers: “I won’t have two parasites here. We need to finish the bathroom renovation, pay bills.”

And the conversation doesn’t end there.

João Jorge Caproni then talks about the guidance he received from his father, Rui Costa Pimenta, about pending payments:

“He said it’s to send them to the motherfucking bitch (his words). Until he returned to Brazil, he said that people will have no salary due to a total lack of money”.

Natalia Pimenta then answers:

“I’ll send it to the street then. It will open up a crisis. I’m not worried about them receiving, I’m worried about the financial strangulation of the commune”.

She then gives more details and says that this is not the first time this has happened:

“I understand it’s the father [Rui Costa Pimenta] that youre talking about, but I dont agree. People need to live somehow and we need to get paid to continue living here (…). I do not agree. In the end I fuck myself. I have half a house, bills overdue, property tax on active debt. Then everyone will be without salary”.

Natália then details months of delays by the militants, who received R$600 a month.

Part of these dialogues were posted on the whistleblower website “Official Censor Party”. O DCM received the full dialogues and reveals more details of their context.

Ex-member websites

Launched in July 2021, the website “Official Censor Party” complains of ethical and political deviations from the PCO, the Partido da Causa Operária. The page was created by former members disillusioned with Rui Costa Pimenta’s excesses.

UA document published by PCO graduates in 2020 reports that Rui usually treats militants who displease him as “mentally weak”, “useless”, “chicken brain” and “son of a bitch” in meetings.

The publication is signed by Alessandra de Lima, Alexandre Barroso, Alexandre Flach, Ana Paula Saliba, Antoanete Madureira, Beatriz Luna, Daniel Edmundo, Chacon Rodriguez, Danilo Matoso, Érika Nunes, Gabriela Tavares, Joaquim Nogueira, Kátia Caldas, Kevin Drummond, Lia Aires, Lúcia Santis, Mikke Nienow, Natalia Campos, Rafael Lucas Brito, Rafael Silva, Samuel Bertolini and Túlio Lisboa.

These denunciations have been taking place for at least two years. Many of the people mentioned in this article from DCM they fear retaliation from the party led by Rui Costa Pimenta. But they believe it is necessary for the information to be made public.