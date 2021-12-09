Covid cases rise 255% in South Africa, but deaths remain low despite spread of Ômicron

Fifteen days after the World Health Organization (WHO) was notified of the discovery of Ômicron in southern Africa, uncertainties regarding the new variant of Covid-19 are still high. The first signs to emerge from the African continent, where 46% of all confirmed cases of the strain are concentrated, are mixed: if it seems to have at least some degree of vaccine escape and greater transmissibility, it also appears to cause milder cases of the disease.

The number of people diagnosed with Covid in the territory of South Africa, the first country to detect Ômicron, increased by 255% in the last week, the regional arm of the WHO said on Thursday. It is not known how many of them were infected with the new strain, as virus sequencing is done in only a portion of the samples, but experts credit the new wave at least partially to the variant.





In a month, between November 8th and December 8th, the South African moving average soared from 264 daily cases to 13,500. The trend is for a new high this week, after 22,391,000 infections were detected on Thursday. The current wave already surpasses the first seen in the country, between July and August 2021, when the moving average of cases reached a peak of 12,500.

The current outbreak is even milder than the two most recent, when the average number of cases reached 19,000, before falling. Deaths, in turn, remain a fraction of what is recorded at other times — a possible sign that Omicron symptoms are milder than those caused by other strains.

In the first South African outbreak of Covid-19, the moving average of daily deaths reached 297 and, in subsequent waves, 577 and 419, respectively. Today, the country registers an average of 23.86 deaths per day, or 0.4 for every million inhabitants. The rate in Brazil, which on Wednesday had its lowest number of deaths since April 2020, is 0.86. To date, no country has recorded deaths caused by Ômicron.

Both the authorities and the WHO emphasize that it is still too early to draw conclusions about Ômicron, but there are other signs that indicate the occurrence of less serious cases in South African territory. Just 6 percent of the country’s intensive care beds, for example, are occupied by patients with Covid, said Thierno Balde, of the health organization’s regional arm.

Less need for O two

Preliminary data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases for the Tshwane region, which includes Pretoria, the epicenter of South Africa’s fourth wave, shows just over 1,600 admissions for Covid between Nov. 14 and Dec. 8. Of these, 31% were severe cases, that is, they needed to receive oxygen or be put on artificial respirators.

In the first wave of the virus, 67% of cases were considered serious and in the second, 66%. The organization warned that the study has limitations and that the severity could increase as the fourth wave progresses, but the findings coincide with reports by local doctors.

Neighboring Botswana, meanwhile, has not seen an increase in admissions over the past two weeks: by Wednesday, there was only one Covid patient occupying intensive care beds and most severe cases were identified in unvaccinated patients — 21.6 % of the country’s population has completed their immunization cycle, according to the website Our World in Data. So far, there are 25 confirmed Ômicron diagnoses in the country.

The statistics jibe with reports from clinicians across southern Africa, but experts caution it’s still too hasty to believe that Ômicron causes milder symptoms. And even if this is the case, the sheer volume of cases alone may be enough to overwhelm hospital systems.

It is too early to draw conclusions about the virus’s transmissibility, but there is cause for concern. One of the signs is the exponential increase in South Africa. Another comes from Oslo, Norway, where more than 120 people, all of them vaccinated, tested positive after a Christmas party at a restaurant. So far, it has been confirmed that 19 of these cases are associated with Ômicron.

“None of this, by itself, says the strain is more transmissible,” Kristian Andersen, an infectious disease researcher at Scripps Research, told Science magazine. “But Ômicron is still very rare, so the fact that we’re seeing early cases associated with super-spreading events is worrying.

vaccine escape

The clearest signs so far, however, are that the strain does have a more significant vaccine escape than its predecessors. Of the 50 mutations that it has in total, almost twice as many mutations as Delta, more than 30 are in the spike protein, used by the virus to invade cells and which is the target of most vaccines against Covid.

A preliminary study published last week in South Africa, which looked at more than 35,000 previously infected people, found that acquired antibodies offered only half the protection guaranteed by Delta. Pfizer, on Wednesday, said that the first indications are that the two doses of its vaccine may lose some of their effectiveness against the new strain, but that a booster injection will be enough to boost the immune response.

The news is positive, as the strain has already spread across five continents, despite travel vetoes that most of the world have imposed on Southern Africa, criticized by the UN and activists for only accentuating inequality. The three doses are still a distant reality on the African continent, however.

According to Our World in Data, only 11.7% of the local population had at least one injection. Those who have already received both vaccines or single doses is just over 7%. Eritrea has so far not even started its inoculation campaign.

The delay has many factors: it involves popular distrust of the vaccine, infrastructure problems for distributing doses, but mainly due to inequality in access to inoculants. According to experts, the fastest way to end the pandemic is to speed up vaccination.

After the emergence of Ômicron, several countries announced donations of extra doses to Africa — China, famously, said it will send 1 billion additional doses to the continent — but WHO’s director of vaccines, Kate O’Brien, made a reservation. The relatively short shelf-life of doses donated by rich countries is a “big problem,” she said, two days after it emerged that about 1 million doses were discarded in Nigeria after their shelf life had expired.