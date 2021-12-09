Covid death rate in Curitiba is 9.6 times higher among non-vaccinated

The death rate for covid-19 in Curitiba in November was almost ten times higher among people who were not immunized against the virus compared to those who received both doses or the single dose of the vaccine.

(Photo: Gilson Abreu/AN-PR)



Based on data on deaths this past month by the new coronavirus in the city, it is possible to verify that whoever took the two doses or the single dose of the immunizing agent is more protected against the disease.

Of the 48 deaths recorded in November, 24 were in people who were not immunized (vaccinated with the two doses or the single dose for more than 14 days), all aged 20 years or more. Considering that the immunized population within this age group until 11/30 was 1.3 million Curitiba, there is a rate of 1.8 deaths for every 100,000 people. Among those who had not completed the vaccination schedule until that date, the rate is 9.6 times higher, at 17.2 deaths/100 thousand people.

“These numbers prove that the city did the right thing in investing in vaccination, because it actually saved lives. We want people from Curitiba who have already been called up, but have not yet taken the first, the second or the booster dose, to come to our Health Units and get vaccinated”, says the Municipal Health Secretary, Márcia Huçulak.

The effectiveness of the advance of immunization in Curitiba in relation to the prevention of deaths is seen not only in recent numbers, but also in the medium term: over the last eight months (between 1/3 and 11/30), eight out of every ten deaths (83%) were from people who were not immunized against covid-19

Among the deaths of people who were already immunized during this period, 20% had completed the immunization for more than five months, which emphasizes the need for the booster dose. “No vaccine is 100% effective. The fall in the immunizing response in the body over time happens for all vaccines. Even so, the immunization against covid-19 has contributed immensely for us to come out of the most critical moment of the pandemic”, explains the epidemiologist of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) Diego Spinoza.

Reduction in virus circulation

With the advance of vaccine coverage against covid-19 in Curitiba – the city surpassed 85% of the population over 12 years old with the two doses or the single dose received – the vaccine also started to contribute to reducing the circulation of the virus in the city .

“In addition to fulfilling the role of individually protecting against the most serious conditions, the vaccine now has this protective effect on the circulation of the virus”, says Spinoza.

The perception of reduced circulation of the new coronavirus is notable for the decrease in the registration of new cases: December started with an average of 39 new cases of covid-19 per day.