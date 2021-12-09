Covid outbreak at Tottenham postpones match against Rennes
Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports 0 Views
The game between Tottenham and Rennes, which would be played this Thursday (09), in London, for the 6th round of the Conference League group stage, is officially postponed. The reason is the surge of covid-19 that the English club is going through. Confirmation was made by Tottenham himself in an official statement on social networks. The rescheduling of the game and Tottenham’s sequel to the season are not yet completely defined.
The number of covid-19 cases in Tottenham rose from eight to 11 infected after the results of tests carried out last Tuesday, according to the “Daily Mail”. In this group there are seven players and four members of the London club’s coaching staff.
Tottenham confirmed that the decision was also taken on the basis of what was passed by the Health Security Agency, responsible for monitoring Covid cases in the UK, to prevent a possible spread of the disease. In addition, common areas of the club’s Training Center also needed to be closed for decontamination.
Europe is experiencing a new wave of disease, and the UK is once again being heavily affected. With the omicron variant in the country, England has registered about 40 thousand daily cases of the disease, which has been worrying the authorities. It is estimated that about 76% of the English population has already been vaccinated with the first dose, while 69% is already with the complete vaccination schedule.
Check out the note released by Tottenham:
We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home game, against Stade Rennais, will not be played tomorrow (Thursday, December 9 at 20:00 in the UK), after a series of positive cases of covid-19 at the club. Discussions are ongoing with Uefa and we will provide more news about this game in due course.
Furthermore, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, the club has been advised to close the core team area in its Training Center at this time in the interest of the health and safety of players and team.
All other areas of the Training Center remain in normal operation.
