Covid outbreak at Tottenham postpones match against Rennes

The game between Tottenham and Rennes, which would be played this Thursday (09), in London, for the 6th round of the Conference League group stage, is officially postponed. The reason is the surge of covid-19 that the English club is going through. Confirmation was made by Tottenham himself in an official statement on social networks. The rescheduling of the game and Tottenham’s sequel to the season are not yet completely defined.

The number of covid-19 cases in Tottenham rose from eight to 11 infected after the results of tests carried out last Tuesday, according to the “Daily Mail”. In this group there are seven players and four members of the London club’s coaching staff.