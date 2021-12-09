Covid vaccinated babies recover

Babies Liz and Miguel, aged two and four months, respectively, are recovering well from the reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine, which they received by mistake, instead of the pentavalent, on December 1st, in a Basic Health Unit (UBS). ) from Sorocaba. The children, who have been admitted to the Child Cancer Research and Care Group (Gpaci) since day 2, showed significant improvements and should be discharged soon.

After the scare that the mothers Ana Cláudia Mugnos-Riello, 32 years old, and Kethillyn Monteiro, 19 years old, took in the last days, finally, the good news has come out. Little Liz no longer needs to take an IV and should undergo an MRI exam today (9). “My daughter is fine, thank God. After she was medicated, she was great. Liz is back to being the child she was in my house”, says Ana, very excited.

Liz’s mother also took the opportunity to praise Gpaci’s management. “The hospital director was super nice to me, he explained everything to me correctly. I am very grateful to the doctors!”, he highlighted.

Kethillyn, who was very nervous about the situation a few days ago, is now more relieved and confident with Miguel’s improvement. “He came out of the IV on Wednesday [8], around 11am. The doctor who is taking care of the babies stopped by to let Ana and I know that the results of the exams are excellent and that they will soon be discharged”, he concludes. (Wilma Antunes – internship program)