Cristina Graeml criticizes Miguel Reale Jr. for impeachment against Bolsonaro: ‘It endorses narratives of the radical left’

A group of 18 jurists filed a motion for impeachment based on the CPI report; ‘Os Pingos Nos Is’ commented

Extraordinary deliberative session aimed at discussing Opinion No. 726, of 2016, which analyzes the origin or dismissal of Complaint No. 1, of 2016, regarding the impeachment process of President Dilma Rousseff. In speech, jurist Miguel Reale Júnior (complainant). Photo: Fernando Bizerra/Senate Agency Miguel Reale Jr. is one of the authors of Dilma’s impeachment order



A group of 18 jurists filed a motion for impeachment against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Wednesday, 8, based on the final report of the Covid-19 CPI. Committee members were present at the occasion. The main signatory of the text is the jurist Miguel Reale Junior, one of the authors of the impeachment order that removed former president Dilma Rousseff. At a press conference, he claimed that Bolsonaro had committed crimes of responsibility by promoting agglomerations, conspiring against the wearing of masks and clashing with governors and mayors. Reale Júnior said the president was silent and dismissive of the pandemic. “THEat the same time, he made fun of the pain of others and said ‘let’s stop with mimimi’, let’s stop being afraid”, he pointed out.

During your participation in the program “The Drops On The Is“, gives Young Pan News, Cristina Graeml criticized the position of Miguel Reale Júnior. “It is very angry to see a person of that caliber, who has already rendered so many services to the country, who was already important at a time that effectively called for impeachment, and now come now to want to invent crimes, endorse these radical left narratives,” he said. The commentator stated that the jurist is campaigning for the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, “in a shameless way”. “Ithis is another step in the campaign. Now he wants to deify governors and mayors and despise a president who only had the task of releasing money in hand so that states and municipalities could do as they pleased”, he said.



