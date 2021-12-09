Cruzeiro announces Pedro Castro as reinforcement for 2022; other names also trade | cruise

Moments after announcing the hiring of forward Edu, Cruzeiro revealed yet another name for the 2022 season. It is midfielder Pedro Castro, 28 years old, ex-Botafogo. For the club alvinegro, champion of Serie B this year, there were 38 games, 35 of them as a starter.

Pedro Castro is announced as a reinforcement of Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity / Cruzeiro

Pedro Castro joins forward Edu. The two, in addition to defender Maicon, are the three reinforcements made official by the club. However, to register the new ties, the club needs to resolve the transfer ban issue and pay, with FIFA, a debt of around R$ 15 million due to the hiring of Arrascaeta (with Defensor-URU) and Riascos ( Mazatlan-MEX)

The club is talking to close with three other names: full-back Pará (Santos), Filipe Machado (no club) and Fernando Neto (Vitória).

For he must not have his relationship renewed with the São Paulo club and is negotiating with the Minas Gerais club. He meets one of the profiles stipulated by Vanderlei Luxemburgo – a player with experience in Serie A.

Philip Machado has been without a club since leaving Cruzeiro in February. He passed by Toca da Raposa, on loan from Grêmio. At the end of his relationship with the club from Rio Grande do Sul, Filipe did not renew and is free on the market.

Filipe Machado visited Cruzeiro in 2020 — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Fernando Neto is 28 years old and has a contract with Vitória until the end of this season. With the relegation of the Bahian club, he should not remain in the team. Defending the red-black team in Serie B, there were 25 matches, 21 as a starter. Fernando scored a goal and provided an assist during the competition. Multipurpose, it can also be used in other sectors.

Cruzeiro is also looking for an option for the goal and is trying to hire Gabriel Brazão on loan. The goalkeeper, who is from Internazionale, Italy, is currently doing recovery work at Toca da Raposa and is of interest to the Minas Gerais team. Goalkeeper Jailson, outside of Palmeiras, is also an option analyzed by the board.